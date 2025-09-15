Home / Markets / News / Ceigall India share price gains over 3% on ₹509 cr-deal win; details here

Ceigall India share price gains over 3% on ₹509 cr-deal win; details here

Ceigall India stock was trading at ₹275.9, up 2.4 per cent compared to previous day's close of ₹269.9 on the BSE

share market, stock market
share market, stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ceigall India share price today: Shares of Ceigall India, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, rose over 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹278 on Monday after the company emerged as the L1 bidder for a road construction project from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). 
 
At 11:35 AM, the stock was trading at ₹275.9, up 2.4 per cent compared to previous day's close of ₹269.9 on the BSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen around 21 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹399.6 and 52-week low was at ₹235.95 on the NSE. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹4,794 crore.
 
According to an exchange filing, the project involves the development of internal roads across Pockets B, C, and D of Aerotropolis in SAS Nagar. The scope of work includes not just road building but also allied civil infrastructure, public health services and electrical installations designed to support the urban development of the region. 
 
The company said that the project has been awarded at a cost of ₹509 crore, including GST, against a project of ₹467.93 crore. The contract will be executed on an item-rate basis, with a construction phase of twenty-four months followed by a defects liability period of thirty-six months. Ceigall also said that a performance bank guarantee of five per cent has been stipulated as part of the terms of the contract. 

Ceigall India Q1 results

In the Q1FY26, the construction company reported a 19.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit at ₹559 crore compared to ₹691 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's net sales increased to ₹8,183 crore compared to ₹7592 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. 
 
At the operating level, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 8.6 per cent to ₹935 crore in the reported quarter. Ebitda margins also slipped to 12.5 per cent from 18.1 per cent in the year-ago period. 
 
Given the delay in ADs for HAM projects, cancellation of the Bhubhaneshwar metro project and weaker margin trajectory, analysts at JM Financial slashed their EPS estimate by 11 per cent/9 per cent/9 per cent in FY26/27/28E. 
 
"We expect EPS CAGR of 18% over FY25-28E backed by strong order backlog. We expect the balance sheet to remain lean with net debt/equity of (0x) and net debt + mobilisation advances/EBITDA of (0.1x) in Mar’28E," the brokerage said in a note earlier.
 
JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹342 per share. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs in green; IT stocks drag, realty rises

Greaves Cotton up 4% on infusing ₹22 crore in subsidiary via rights issue

Shakti Pumps stock jumps 7% on bagging ₹347 cr-order; buy, sell or hold?

Yatharth Hospital jumps 6%, hits all time high; should you buy, or sell?

Parag Milk zooms 40% so far in September, hits 7-yr high on healthy outlook

Topics :Stock MarketSensexMarketsBuzzing stocksEPC ConstructionsEPC companiesNifty50

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story