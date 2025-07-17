Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
₹46-crore contract sends Asian Energy Services share price 6% higher today

₹46-crore contract sends Asian Energy Services share price 6% higher today

Asian Energy Services share price zoomed today after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth ₹46 crore (excluding GST) from Sun Petrochemicals.

Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL) is a leading provider of integrated services across the upstream oil and gas value chain.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Asian Energy Services share price: Asian Energy Services share price was in demand on Thursday, July 17, 2025, with the stock rising up to 5.71 per cent higher to ₹309.10 per share.
 
At 1:10 PM, Asian Energy Services share price was trading 3.49 per cent higher at ₹302.60 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 82,446.01 levels.
 

What led to the up move in Asian Energy Services share price today?

 
Asian Energy Services share price zoomed today after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth ₹46 crore (excluding GST) from Sun Petrochemicals for hiring of services for 3D Seismic Data Acquisition & Processing in Gulf of Khambhat, Gujarat. 
 
 
The order will be executed over a span of 12 months, the company said, in a statement.  
 
"We are delighted to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Sun Petrochemicals through this new order for 3D Seismic Data Acquisition & Processing. This repeat engagement is a testament to the strong relationship and trust we have built with our customers over the years. Our consistent ability to deliver high-quality outcomes within defined timelines continues to strengthen our position as a reliable partner in the seismic services domain," said Kapil Garg, managing director, Asian Energy Services. 

Asian Energy Services Q4FY25, FY25 results

 
Asian Energy Services reported a robust performance for Q4 and FY25, driven by strong growth across key metrics. 
 
For FY25, revenue surged 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹465 crore, while Ebitda rose 67 per cent to ₹72.3 crore with a margin of 15.5 per cent. Net profit grew 65 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42.2 crore. 
 
In Q4FY25 alone, revenue jumped 81 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹215.4 crore, Ebitda increased 35 per cent to ₹33.7 crore, and PAT climbed 54 per cent to ₹22.6 crore, reflecting strong operational execution and improved profitability.
 

About Asian Energy Services

 
Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL) is a leading provider of integrated services across the upstream oil and gas value chain. 
 
Its offerings include 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, operations and maintenance of onshore and offshore production facilities, production enhancement solutions, and mining services such as the supply and installation of Material Handling Plants and Rapid Loading Systems. 
 
Since its acquisition by Oilmax Energy Private Limited (OEPL), AESL has strategically diversified its business verticals to enhance its presence across the energy sector, aiming to drive long-term value for its investors and stakeholders.
 
The market capitalisation of Asian Energy Services is ₹1,351.74 crore, according to BSE. 
 
Asian Energy Services’ 52-week high is ₹444.35, while its 52-week low is ₹214.85.
 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

