Concor shares drop 4% as Q4 profit, revenue slip; earnings breakdown here

Shares of Container Corporation of India (Concor) fell over 4 per cent on Friday after it reported a marginal decline in its net profit

Concor
Concor
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
Shares of Container Corporation of India (Concor) fell over 4 per cent on Friday after the Navratna firm reported a marginal decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).
 
Concor stock fell as much as 4.03 per cent during the day to ₹708.2 per share, the biggest intraday loss since May 8 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.7 per cent lower at ₹717.9 apiece, compared to a 0.7 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:30 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day gain on Friday and have fallen over 5 per cent from its recent peak of ₹756, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 9 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Concor has a total market capitalisation of ₹43,652.89 crore.   

Concor Q4FY25 results 

The company reported a net profit of ₹298.53 crore in the January to March quarter of FY25, as compared to ₹303.29 crore in the same period last year. The decline in the bottom line comes as the revenue from operations fell 1.6 per cent to 2,287.8 crore in the quarter under review. In the first quarter of the previous year, the company reported a revenue of ₹2,325.1 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, the company's operating margins or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 10 per cent to ₹526.6 crore in the March quarter. The Ebita margin of Concor dropped to 23 per cent from 25.2 per cent earlier.  

Concor dividend and bonus issue

The board also has declared a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each for the year 2024-25. Concor's board approved a bonus issue, offering 1 new share for every 4 shares held by existing shareholders. 

About Concor

Concor, established in 1988 and beginning operations in 1989, is the largest intermodal logistics company in India. As a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Concor specialises in the handling and transportation of containers, both by road and rail, and plays a key role in managing ports across the country. 
 
The company offers a wide range of services, including warehousing, with its operations involving dry ports, container freight stations (CFSs), and private freight terminals. Concor also supports cold-chain logistics, air cargo, and multimodal transportation, with a focus on door-to-door services for its clients. 
  Operating through two key segments—EXIM (export-import) and Domestic—Concor has built an extensive network of inland container depots (ICDs) and CFSs. 
 
First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

