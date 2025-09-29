Home / Markets / News / Concor stock weakens as competition, pricing pressures limit upside

Concor stock weakens as competition, pricing pressures limit upside

Container Corporation of India shares have dropped 13% in three months as weak Q1 performance, market share losses and aggressive competition weigh on outlook

While Concor is expected to benefit from a modal shift from road to rail after the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, the implied gains are seen as overstated
The stock of Container Corporation of India (Concor) has lost about 13 per cent over the past three months. The weakness stems from muted operating performance in the June quarter, market share losses and pricing pressures. While some brokerages have downgraded the stock or issued sell ratings, their target prices (Rs 500–530) suggest further downside from current levels.
 
Although Concor’s June-quarter operating performance was below estimates, the company has maintained its growth guidance for FY26. It expects exim volumes to grow by 10 per cent and the domestic business by 13 per cent. In the June quarter, exim volumes grew 10 per cent year-on-year, but the domestic business reported a decline.
 
Market share losses remain a concern for investors. In the June quarter, Concor reported a 200 basis point drop in market share in the export-import (exim) segment. Since Q1FY20, the company’s exim market share has fallen by 10 percentage points.
 
Analysts led by Aditya Mongia noted that Concor has managed to arrest or partly reverse market share losses at JNPT and Pipavav. However, it continues to lose ground at Mundra, attributing the decline to its decision not to take up low-margin volumes. Kotak Securities pointed out that Adani Logistics’ comparable business continues to gain share and likely operates at low-to-mid 20s operating profit margins, not far from Concor’s ₹28–29 per cent.
 
The brokerage has cut its operating profit and earnings estimates by 6 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, citing weaker flow-through of handling to originating volumes and lower profitability in the domestic business. It also reduced realisation assumptions for both exim and domestic segments by 1–2 per cent. Kotak has a sell rating on the stock.
 
JM Financial also flagged aggressive pricing by container train operators as a key factor behind Concor’s market share losses and pricing pressures. The company ceded some exim share at Mundra due to aggressive pricing by well-funded peers such as Adani Logistics and DP World (DPW).
 
Analysts led by Priyankar Biswas of JM Financial believe this behaviour is likely to persist as Adani and DPW focus on integrated end-mile logistics. This trend is not only pressuring pricing and margins but also forcing Concor to invest in trucking—a low-margin segment—to support first-mile and last-mile logistics in order to retain market share.
 
While Concor is expected to benefit from a modal shift from road to rail after the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, the implied gains are seen as overstated. Exim containers at JNPT are increasingly being transported along non-WDFC corridors. A large-scale shift to rail has not materialised, partly due to the growth of short-lead traffic and greater competitiveness in trucking, driven by increased investment in highways and expressways.
 
Although the stock trades at a reasonable valuation of 25 times FY27 earnings, JM Financial has downgraded it to a reduce rating, citing the lack of near-term triggers.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

