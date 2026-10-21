Consumer durables demand mixed; prefer LG, Polycab India: Motilal Oswal

After a slow start during Ganesh Chaturthi, demand picked up in Navratri, with consumer durables sales growing 25-30% YoY, notes Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk.

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk prefers LG Electronics and Polycab India among consumer durables.