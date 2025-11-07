Cummins India share hits all-time high as Q2 profit zooms 42% YoY; details

Cummins India share price today: Diesel engine makers Cummins India share price was buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week, Friday, November 7, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.10 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹4,494.40 per share.

At 11:00 AM, Cummins India share price was off record highs, but continued to trade 1.45 per cent higher at ₹4,379.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent lower at 82,795.79 levels.

Why did Cummins India share price hit all-time high today?

Cummins India share price rallied today after reporting a strong set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹638 crore, reflecting a 42 per cent increase over the year-ago period and an 8 per cent rise compared to the preceding quarter. Profit before tax (before exceptional items) rose 41 per cent annually and 16 per cent sequentially to ₹839 crore. Cummins India reported total sales of ₹3,122 crore for the quarter, marking a 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase and a 9 per cent rise sequentially. Domestic sales stood at ₹2,577 crore, up 28 per cent from the same period last year and 10 per cent higher than the previous quarter, while export sales grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹545 crore.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Nov 7: Bharti Airtel, LIC, Lupin, Bajaj Housing

Cummins India outlook Cummins India remains cautiously optimistic about its growth outlook across domestic and international markets, supported by a diversified portfolio aligned with evolving emission norms. The company continues to strengthen momentum through close collaboration with trade partners and by pursuing new business opportunities. While keeping a close watch on global geopolitical developments, Cummins India remains confident in its ability to adapt and effectively navigate emerging challenges. Ongoing initiatives to boost operational efficiency through cost management remain a key focus area. With customer satisfaction and shareholder value at the core of its strategy, the company is well-positioned to deliver sustained performance, backed by reliable technology, skilled talent, a trusted brand, a broad product range, robust manufacturing capabilities, and an extensive distribution and service network.