Home / Markets / News / Cummins India share hits all-time high as Q2 profit zooms 42% YoY; details

Cummins India share hits all-time high as Q2 profit zooms 42% YoY; details

Cummins India remains cautiously optimistic about its growth outlook across domestic and international markets, supported by a diversified portfolio aligned with evolving emission norms.

Cummins India
Cummins India share Today: Cummins India's domestic sales stood at ₹2,577 crore, up 28 per cent from the same period last year and 10 per cent higher than the previous quarter, while export sales grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹545 crore.
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cummins India share price today: Diesel engine makers Cummins India share price was buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week, Friday, November 7, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.10 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹4,494.40 per share.
 
At 11:00 AM, Cummins India share price was off record highs, but continued to trade 1.45 per cent higher at ₹4,379.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent lower at 82,795.79 levels.
 

Why did Cummins India share price hit all-time high today?

 
Cummins India share price rallied today after reporting a strong set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
 
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹638 crore, reflecting a 42 per cent increase over the year-ago period and an 8 per cent rise compared to the preceding quarter. Profit before tax (before exceptional items) rose 41 per cent annually and 16 per cent sequentially to ₹839 crore. 
 
Cummins India reported total sales of ₹3,122 crore for the quarter, marking a 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase and a 9 per cent rise sequentially. 
 
Domestic sales stood at ₹2,577 crore, up 28 per cent from the same period last year and 10 per cent higher than the previous quarter, while export sales grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹545 crore. 
 
“I am delighted to announce that Cummins India Limited has delivered a record quarterly revenue, driven by steady demand across markets and improved order execution. We have also achieved a record quarterly profit, supported by volume leverage and operational efficiencies. Macro-economic indicators continue to remain strong, indicating robust trade activities. IIP and PMI are pointing to a reasonable economic outlook for the year. With improved liquidity consequent to GST 2.0 and stable fiscal policies backed by low inflation the Indian economy is on course to attain 6.8 per cent GDP growth. India’s export outlook faces headwinds amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties across regions, thereby impacting global trade flows and demand,” said Shveta Arya, managing director, Cummins India. 
 

Cummins India outlook

 
Cummins India remains cautiously optimistic about its growth outlook across domestic and international markets, supported by a diversified portfolio aligned with evolving emission norms. 
 
The company continues to strengthen momentum through close collaboration with trade partners and by pursuing new business opportunities. While keeping a close watch on global geopolitical developments, Cummins India remains confident in its ability to adapt and effectively navigate emerging challenges. 
 
Ongoing initiatives to boost operational efficiency through cost management remain a key focus area. With customer satisfaction and shareholder value at the core of its strategy, the company is well-positioned to deliver sustained performance, backed by reliable technology, skilled talent, a trusted brand, a broad product range, robust manufacturing capabilities, and an extensive distribution and service network. 
 

About Cummins India 

 
Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Pune, Cummins India is among the country’s leading providers of power solutions. As the oldest Cummins entity in India, the company operates across power generation, aftermarket, and export segments. 
 
It boasts a strong manufacturing foundation with five state-of-the-art plants, as well as advanced assembly and distribution facilities. The company has a network of over 480 customer touchpoints and a workforce exceeding 3,000 employees.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T Finance rallies 9% in weak market; why NBFC stock hit new high?

GSK Pharma shares fall 3% as revenue misses expectations; Q2 breakdown here

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 350 pts; Nifty Bank, Metal indices turn positive

Nifty may crash 1,000 pts if it closes below 25,372 today; check strategy

KFC, Pizza Hut operator stock slips 3% after muted Q2 results; details here

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE NSECummins IndiaCumminsIndian equitiesshare marketQ2 resultsShare price

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story