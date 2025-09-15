Home / Markets / News / Cupid hits an all-time high as promoter buys 1 mn shares via open market

Cupid hits an all-time high as promoter buys 1 mn shares via open market

The buying on the counter came after the company's promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought an additional 1 million share or 0.37 per cent stake in Cupid through an open market transaction

SI Reporter Mumbai
Sep 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Cupid shares rose 4.4 per cent on Monday and logged an all-time high at ₹207 per share on BSE. At 12:40 PM, Cupid's share price was trading 4.11 per cent higher at ₹206.3 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 81,918.79.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,538.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹207 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹50.

Why were Cupid shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought an additional 1 million share or 0.37 per cent stake in Cupid through an open market transaction, according to the exchange filling. Overall, promoter holding after the transaction stood at 43.28 per cent from 42.52 per cent in the June quarter. 
 
“This is to inform you that the company is in receipt of disclosure from Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Promoter and Chairman and Managing Director of the Company in compliance to Regulation 29 (2) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011,” the filing read.
 
As of the June quarter, Halwasiya’s holding stood at 29.53 per cent, and the other promoter was Columbia Petro Chem with a 12.98 per cent stake, the BSE shareholder pattern shows. 
 
Earlier, the cosaid it expects a revenue of more than ₹ 100 crore to accrue from exports in the coming quarters.
 
The international order book will be executed in the second and third quarters of 2025-26, the contraceptive products manufacturer said in a statement.
 
The current B2B export order book is at $11.5 million, which is equivalent to ₹100 crore plus, across three key product segments," Cupid said in a statement.
 
Cupid Ltd also anticipates significant orders from Brazil having secured L1 in the recent tender comprising 6.25 million pieces valued at approximately Rs 40 crore with additional future orders expected from that country, it said.
 
Cupid Limited is a manufacturer and supplier of healthcare and personal wellness products, including barrier contraceptives, lubricant formulations, and diagnostic kits. The company operates a modern manufacturing facility at Sinnar near Nashik, Maharashtra (about 200 km from Mumbai), with an annual capacity of over 480 million units of male healthcare products, 52 million units of female healthcare products, and 210 million sachets of lubricant jelly.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

