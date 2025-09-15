Cupid hits an all-time high as promoter buys 1 mn shares via open market

Cupid shares rose 4.4 per cent on Monday and logged an all-time high at ₹207 per share on BSE. At 12:40 PM, Cupid's share price was trading 4.11 per cent higher at ₹206.3 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 81,918.79.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,538.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹207 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹50.

Why were Cupid shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought an additional 1 million share or 0.37 per cent stake in Cupid through an open market transaction, according to the exchange filling. Overall, promoter holding after the transaction stood at 43.28 per cent from 42.52 per cent in the June quarter.

“This is to inform you that the company is in receipt of disclosure from Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Promoter and Chairman and Managing Director of the Company in compliance to Regulation 29 (2) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011,” the filing read. As of the June quarter, Halwasiya’s holding stood at 29.53 per cent, and the other promoter was Columbia Petro Chem with a 12.98 per cent stake, the BSE shareholder pattern shows. Earlier, the cosaid it expects a revenue of more than ₹ 100 crore to accrue from exports in the coming quarters.