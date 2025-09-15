Home / Markets / News / Gokul Agro zooms 12%, hits all-time high as company announces stock split

Gokul Agro Resources shares zoomed 11.9 per cent, after the company announced a stock split in a 1:2 ratio.

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Gokul Agro Resources shares zoomed 11.9 per cent on Monday and logged an all-time high at ₹404.8 per share on BSE. At 11:58 AM, Gokul Agro share price was trading 8.78 per cent higher at ₹393.2 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 81,907.52.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,801.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹404.8 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹192.  Check Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment Status

Why were Gokul Agro Resources shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company announced a stock split in a 1:2 ratio, where every one share of ₹2 will be sub divided into two shares of ₹1 per share. 
 
“The shareholders at the 11th Annual General meeting (AGM) of the company held today i.e. September 12, 2025, have inter-alia approved the sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of ₹2 (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided / split into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of ₹1 (Rupees One only) each fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company,” the filing read. 
 
What is stock split?
 
A stock split is when a company increases the number of its shares by splitting existing shares into multiple shares, while proportionately reducing the face value (par value) of each share.
 
Record date for stock split 
 
The record date for the stock split is fixed as Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The record date is the cut-off date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the benefits of a corporate action, such as dividends, stock splits, bonus shares, or rights issues. Shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register as of the record date are entitled to these benefits, while those who purchase shares on or after the ex-date (usually one or two business days before the record date) are not. In simple terms, the record date acts as a “snapshot day” — only those holding the shares on that day will receive the announced entitlements.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

