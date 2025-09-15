Gokul Agro zooms 12%, hits all-time high as company announces stock split

Gokul Agro Resources shares zoomed 11.9 per cent on Monday and logged an all-time high at ₹404.8 per share on BSE. At 11:58 AM, Gokul Agro share price was trading 8.78 per cent higher at ₹393.2 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 81,907.52.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,801.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹404.8 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹192.

Why were Gokul Agro Resources shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company announced a stock split in a 1:2 ratio, where every one share of ₹2 will be sub divided into two shares of ₹1 per share.

“The shareholders at the 11th Annual General meeting (AGM) of the company held today i.e. September 12, 2025, have inter-alia approved the sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of ₹2 (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided / split into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of ₹1 (Rupees One only) each fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company,” the filing read. What is stock split? A stock split is when a company increases the number of its shares by splitting existing shares into multiple shares, while proportionately reducing the face value (par value) of each share.