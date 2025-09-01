Home / Markets / News / Current Infraprojects IPO booked 352x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Investors who applied for the Current Infraprojects IPO can check their allotment status online through the NSE or the registrar's website, Bigshare Services

Current Infraprojects IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure and renewable energy company Current Infraprojects received overwhelming demand from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 352 times by the end of the subscription period on Friday, August 29, 2025. With the bidding now closed, the next step is the share allotment, which is scheduled to get finalised today, September 1, 2025.
 
Investors who applied for the Current Infraprojects IPO can check their allotment status online through the NSE or the registrar’s website, Bigshare Services. Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below:
 
Check Current Infraprojects IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:
 
Check Current Infraprojects IPO allotment status on NSE:

Current Infraprojects IPO details

The IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 5.2 million shares, aggregating to ₹41.80 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹76–₹80 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares.
 
The issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, August 26 to Friday, August 29, 2025.
 
Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue, while Holani Consultants acted as the book-running lead manager.
 
Current Infraprojects intends to use the proceeds from the public offering for the investment in equity of its wholly owned subsidiary, Current Infra Dhanbad Solar for setting up 1800 KW solar plant under RESCO Model at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) IIT(ISM), Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The company will further use the proceeds for funding the working capital requirement, as well as for the general corporate purposes. 

Current Infraprojects IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of Current Infraprojects are witnessing strong activity in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹121 per share, reflecting a GMP of ₹41, or 51.25 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price.

Current Infraprojects IPO tentative listing 

Shares of Current Infraprojects are scheduled to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Grey market trends suggest a favourable listing, assuming current sentiment holds.
 
If current grey market trends continue, Current Infraprojects shares could deliver a return of over 51 per cent upon listing.
However, since grey market activity is unofficial and unregulated, investors should not rely solely on GMP as an indicator of listing price or post-listing performance.

About Current Infraprojects

Founded as an infrastructure construction, development, operations, and maintenance company, Current Infraprojects offers services across various engineering verticals. The company specialises in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts, including Solar EPC, Electrical EPC, Water EPC, and Civil EPC projects such as interior works, civil construction, and road furniture—executed on a fixed-sum turnkey basis.
 
It also provides specialized consulting services in Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) systems, as well as Project Management Consulting (PMC). In the renewable energy space, the company is adopting the RESCO model, offering pay-per-use solutions and long-term service agreements.

