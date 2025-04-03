Shares of Dabur India tumbled over 7 per cent on Thursday to see the worst in over six months as their volume continued to be flattish during the final quarter of the previous financial year.

Dabur's stock fell as much as 7.57 per cent during the day to ₹458.2 per share, the worst intraday fall since October 2, 2024. The stock pared some losses to trade 6 per cent lower at ₹465.65 apiece, compared to a 0.29 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 2:06 PM. Shares hit a four-year low during the session to trade at the lowest level since July 2020.

Shares of the company extended their losses to their fourth straight day on Thursday. In the last four sessions, the stock has nosedived by over 10 per cent, taking the yearly fall to 8 per cent. This compares to a decline of 1.6 per cent in the benchmark Nifty50 in 2025. Dabur has a total market capitalisation of ₹82,554.5 crore.

Driven by delayed and truncated winters and a slowdown in urban markets, India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business is likely to decline in the mid-single digits, the consumer giant said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. As a result, the Ghaziabad-headquartered company's consolidated revenue is expected to be subdued during the fourth quarter, it added.

Further, due to the impact of inflation coupled with operating deleverage, we anticipate the fourth quarter operating profit margin to contract by around 150-175 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

ALSO READ: Portfolio rejig? What Trump's tariff order means for your investments The company remained committed to driving profitable growth despite the current headwinds in demand. "Our internal efforts, such as investing in brand building, enhancing go-to-market strategies, and increasing operational efficiency, will enable us to achieve this objective."

Further, Dabur expects the incentives outlined in the Union budget to stimulate consumption and facilitate a recovery in the FMCG sector.

In the third quarter, Dabur India added 3 per cent to ₹533.70 after the company's consolidated net profit advanced 1.85 per cent to ₹515.82 crore on a 3.08 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹3,355.25 crore in Q3FY25 over Q3FY24.