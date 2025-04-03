Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Portfolio rejig? What Trump's tariff order means for your investments

Portfolio rejig? What Trump's tariff order means for your investments

The key benchmark indices in India recovered to trade slightly lower after tumbling nearly one per cent during market opening

crypto trading

But the industry experts are not yet ready to give up on the

Sai Aravindh
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian stock market moved cautiously on Thursday amid a global sell-off as investors weighed the impact of US President Donald Trump’s wave of reciprocal tariffs, which threaten trade and supply chains.
 
In this backdrop, analysts suggest investors tilt their portfolios towards defensive stocks, expecting them to provide stability and shield investors from geopolitical and tariff risks.
 
Among the lot, telecom, staples, food, beverage, hospitals and healthcare, are some of the favoured sectors for Nomura. In addition, banks and financials in India, analysts at Nomura said, will be a good play as they will be less impacted due to trade tensions. 
 
Meanwhile, the Trump administration imposed reciprocal higher tariffs on the countries with which the US has the largest trade deficits and levied a base tariff of 10 per cent on all trading countries. 

The US President imposed a 27 per cent tariff on imports from India, surpassing the 20 per cent levy on the European Union, 24 per cent on Japan, and 25 per cent on South Korea. Meanwhile, China faced a harsher blow, with tariffs of at least 54 per cent on many goods.
 
The key benchmark indices in India recovered to trade slightly lower, after tumbling nearly one per cent during market opening. The recovery comes as analysts expect India to "safely" navigate the tariff challenges imposed by the US overnight. Some even said that India may even benefit from China’s losses, triggering hopes for foreign inflows in the long run.
 
Pharmaceutical products and energy exports, which collectively account for nearly $9 billion in trade, have been exempted from the new tariff structure. Copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, gold, silver and certain energy products and minerals are exempt from import tariffs. 
 

What Stocks to buy and sell?

 
Those at Bernstein believe sectors such as apparel and auto parts could see a dent on their fortunes in the backdrop of the sweeping tariffs, while adding that India is protected from a competitive point of view. The risk in some sectors arises from a weakening US economy, with recession a possibility, it said.
 
As a strategy, Bernstein has upgraded healthcare to equal weight given its limited impact, and downgraded information technology (IT) sector to equal weight as the US recession risk rises.
 
Kapil Gupta and Prateek Parekh from Nuvama, too, have maintained a preference for defensive stocks post Trump's tariffs, adding that investors should position for a global risk-off. The brokerage is overweight on cyclicals with reasonable valuations and low margins like private banks and insurance. Consumer, telecom and pharma are their other favourites.
 
Nuvama also likes cyclicals with depressed margins in the cement, chemicals, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. However, the brokerage is underweight on cyclicals sectors like industrials, metals, and public sector undertakings. They also downgraded information technology (IT) to underweight, given high relative valuations. 
 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

