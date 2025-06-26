Home / Markets / News / Dalmia Bharat climbs 3% in trade; PL Capital raises target, sees 16% upside

Dalmia Bharat climbs 3% in trade; PL Capital raises target, sees 16% upside

Dalmia Bharat share price rose 3.4 per cent in trade on Thursday; PL Capital believes the company is well positioned to benefit from price hikes

cement, cement sector
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dalmia Bharat shares climbed 3.4 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹2,166.9 per share on BSE. At 12:27 PM, Dalmia Bharat price was trading 3.26 per cent higher at ₹2,162.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.64 per cent at 83,284.9. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹40,519.7 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,186.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,602 per share.
 
In one year, Dalmia Bharat shares have gained 15 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
PL Capital has upgraded its target price on Dalmia Bharat to ₹2,273 per share from ₹2,117 with an 'Accumulate' rating. The brokerage sees 16 per cent upside in the stock from previous close at ₹2,094.35 per share, for the following reasons:
 
Company well-positioned to benefit from cement price hikes
The brokerage believes Dalmia Bharat is well-positioned to benefit from cement price increases in the south and east regions of India as it has significant capacities in both the South (17mtpa) and East (21.6mtpa) regions. The company is expected to be a key beneficiary of higher prices in these regions, particularly during the first half of FY26. The company's management is expecting demand to improve post-monsoon and the industry to grow at 7-8 per cent in FY26.
 
Taking the overall picture into consideration, PL Capital noted that cement prices in the country's east region improved in April/May along with other regions by ₹20 per bag and got cut by ₹5 in June due to early monsoon. However, the current prices are still ₹10-15 higher than the Q4FY25 average. 
 
Even though the southern region's demand is better than the east, it is now affected by early monsoon and flood-like situations in a few regions. Prices have improved by ₹50 per bag in April/May and rolled back by ₹5-10 due to monsoon-led weakness in demand.   ALSO READ | Cummins India shares rise on launching battery energy storage systems 
Capacity expansion
Dalmia Bharat has announced 6 mtpa expansion projects in Belgaum and Pune, which are expected to be completed by the end of FY27E, raising its capacity to 55.5mtpa. The company also has plans for two additional 6 mtpa projects via the Greenfield and Brownfield routes, set to drive future growth.
 
Cost efficiency initiatives
Dalmia Bharat remains one of the lowest-cost cement producers, driven by its optimal mix, according to PL Capital. The company is confident in achieving cost savings of ₹150-200 per tonne by FY27E, with half of these savings expected to materialise in FY26E. Key cost-saving strategies include increasing the share of renewable energy from 36 per cent to 45-50 per cent by the end of FY26 and reducing logistics costs by improving truck utilisation and using a more dedicated fleet for loading and unloading.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Grasim, Max Health among 6 BSE100 stocks at new highs

Cummins India shares rise on launching battery energy storage systems

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts; Nifty Bank at record high; Adani Ports, Bajaj Fin up 2%

Why did Vipul Organics share price hit 5% upper circuit today? details here

Bank Nifty at record high; benchmarks extend gains for 3rd day; SMIDs flat

Topics :Dalmia BharatBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50The Smart Investor

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story