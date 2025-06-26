Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Cummins India shares rise on launching battery energy storage systems

Cummins India shares rise on launching battery energy storage systems

Cummins India shares rose 2 per cent on Thursday after it launched Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in line with the company's 'Destination Zero' strategy

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Shares of Cummins India rose over 2 per cent on Thursday after it launched Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in line with the company's 'Destination Zero' strategy.
 
The diesel and natural gas engines maker's stock rose as much as 2.1 per cent during the day to ₹3,388.6 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 1.8 per cent higher at ₹3,389 apiece, compared to a 0.52 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:50 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have gained for the third straight session. The counter has risen 3.3 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Cummins India has a total market capitalisation of ₹93,811.41 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Cummins India Launches BESS

The company launched its battery energy storage systems, expanding its sustainable solutions portfolio under the company’s “Destination Zero” strategy, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. "This system is designed to support India’s clean energy transition and strengthen the reliability of the country’s power infrastructure," it said. 
 
BESS technology enables integration of renewable and intermittent energy sources like solar and wind with existing infrastructure, providing benefits such as peak shaving, energy shifting, and optimised energy costs. It is expected to find strong demand across industries such as manufacturing, data centres, real estate, and mining, the company said in the statement. 

India's energy landscape is undergoing a major shift, driven by climate goals and growing renewable adoption, Shveta Arya, managing director of Cummins India, said. “Our BESS offers a reliable, scalable, and sustainable foundation for the energy ecosystem of tomorrow,” she said, adding that the solution aligns with India’s net-zero ambitions for 2070 and underscores Cummins’ commitment to purposeful innovation. 

Cummins India Q4 result 2025

In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹529.5 crore as against ₹538.86 crore a year ago, down 2 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,470.38 crore as compared to ₹2,319.02 crore a year ago, up 6.5 per cent. 

About Cummins India

Cummins India is a power solutions provider in the country. It is involved in the power generation, aftermarket, and export businesses. The company has a strong manufacturing backbone and has five manufacturing plants, assembly, and distribution facilities. With over 480 customer touchpoints, the company is committed to powering the success of its customers and ensuring that its services and solutions are readily accessible. 
 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

