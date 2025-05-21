Whirlpool of India share price rises 8% after Q4 results; key details here

Whirlpool of India share price: Shares of Whirlpool of India rose up to 7.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,399 apiece, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

What is the reason behind the rise in Whirlpool of India share price?

The company’s profit rose 50.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹119 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹79 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).

Whirlpool of India’s revenue rose 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,004 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,734 crore in the same quarter last year.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 27.4 per cent annually to ₹183.1 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹143.7 crore a year ago.

Ebitda margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) to 9.1 per cent in Q4FY25, from 8.3 per cent in Q4FY24.

Whirlpool of India dividend

The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each i.e. 50 per cent for the financial year 2024-25.

About Whirlpool of India

Whirlpool of India is a leading home appliance manufacturer and a subsidiary of the Whirlpool Corporation, a global leader in kitchen and laundry appliances.

Established in India in the 1980s, the company offers a wide range of products including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, and kitchen appliances. Known for its innovation, quality, and customer-centric approach, Whirlpool of India has a strong presence across the country through its manufacturing facilities, extensive distribution network, and after-sales service.