Data centre execution, exports revival key triggers for Cummins India

Cummins India remains a clear leader in diesel gensets and delivered a strong set of numbers in the fourth quarter of financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). Domestic revenue rose 30 per cent, while exports were muted, falling 6 per cent given geopolitical tensions.

The firm's revenue stood at ₹3,011 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y, but was down 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in Q4FY26, with gross margin at 36.0 per cent, down 113 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and 182 basis points Q-o-Q. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹642 crore was up 24 per cent Y-o-Y (up 1 per cent Q-o-Q), with Ebitda margin at 21.3 per cent, up 17 bps Y-o-Y and 56 bps Q-o-Q. The net profit rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹637 crore. It was up 16 per cent Q-o-Q.