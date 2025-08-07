Highway Infrastructure IPO ends today: Subscription nears 100x, GMP up 57%

Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering of Highway Infrastructure (Highway Infrastructure IPO) is set to conclude today, Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The public offering, which opened for subscription on August 5, has received an overwhelming response from investors so far.

According to the NSE data, Highway Infrastructure IPO has received bids for 1,60,34,25,081 shares against 1,60,43,046 shares on offer, as of 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 7. This translates to a subscription of 99.95 times.

Among the individual categories, the demand for the Highway Infrastructure IPO has been the highest among non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 148.04 times. This was followed by retail investors with a subscription of 90.72 times. Meanwhile, participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was the lowest, but they oversubscribed the portion reserved for them by 7.93 times.

Highway Infrastructure IPO details The public offering of Highway Infrastructure consists of a fresh issue of 13.9 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹97.52 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoters Arun Kumar Jain and Anoop Agrawal divesting up to 4.6 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹32.48 crore. Highway Infrastructure IPO is available at a price band of ₹65-₹70 per share, with a lot size of 211 shares. Check All Time Plastics IPO GMP today Thus, a retail investor can bid for a minimum of 211 shares and in multiples of 211 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment amount of ₹14,770. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 2,743 shares of Highway Infrastructure IPO, with an investment amount of ₹1,92,010.

Highway Infrastructure IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Highway Infrastructure continued to command a solid premium in the grey market on the final day of its subscription. Highway Infrastructure shares were seen trading at around ₹110 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹40 or 57.14 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Highway Infrastructure IPO objective The company, in its red herring prospectus (RHP), will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as the funds will go to the promoters selling their stakes. Highway Infrastructure, however, proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue for funding its working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.