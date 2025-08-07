Home / Markets / News / Highway Infrastructure IPO ends today: Subscription nears 100x, GMP up 57%

Highway Infrastructure IPO ends today: Subscription nears 100x, GMP up 57%

The demand for the Highway Infrastructure IPO has been the highest among non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 148.04 times

IPO
(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering of Highway Infrastructure (Highway Infrastructure IPO) is set to conclude today, Thursday, August 7, 2025.
 
The public offering, which opened for subscription on August 5, has received an overwhelming response from investors so far.
 
According to the NSE data, Highway Infrastructure IPO has received bids for 1,60,34,25,081 shares against 1,60,43,046 shares on offer, as of 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 7. This translates to a subscription of 99.95 times.
 
Among the individual categories, the demand for the Highway Infrastructure IPO has been the highest among non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 148.04 times. This was followed by retail investors with a subscription of 90.72 times. Meanwhile, participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was the lowest, but they oversubscribed the portion reserved for them by 7.93 times.

Highway Infrastructure IPO details

The public offering of Highway Infrastructure consists of a fresh issue of 13.9 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹97.52 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoters Arun Kumar Jain and Anoop Agrawal divesting up to 4.6 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹32.48 crore.
 
Highway Infrastructure IPO is available at a price band of ₹65-₹70 per share, with a lot size of 211 shares.
 
Thus, a retail investor can bid for a minimum of 211 shares and in multiples of 211 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment amount of ₹14,770. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 2,743 shares of Highway Infrastructure IPO, with an investment amount of ₹1,92,010.  Check All Time Plastics IPO GMP today 

Highway Infrastructure IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Highway Infrastructure continued to command a solid premium in the grey market on the final day of its subscription.
 
Highway Infrastructure shares were seen trading at around ₹110 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹40 or 57.14 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Highway Infrastructure IPO objective

The company, in its red herring prospectus (RHP), will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as the funds will go to the promoters selling their stakes. Highway Infrastructure, however, proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue for funding its working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment date, listing date

As the public offering closes for subscription today, the basis of share allotment is slated to be finalised tentatively on August 8. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat account tentatively on August 11.
 
Highway Infrastructure shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on August 12, 2025.

Highway Infrastructure IPO registrar, BLRM

Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for the public issue, while Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

About Highway Infrastructure

Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is an infrastructure development and management company. The company is engaged in the business of tollway collection, EPC Infra, and real estate. While the company’s business spans various facets of infrastructure development and management, tollway collection stands out as a significant part of its business, driving its revenues and financial performance, followed by EPC Infra business, which includes executing construction development projects of various types like roads, bridges, tanks, irrigation-related construction, and civil buildings for customers.
 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

