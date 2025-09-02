₹25-cr deal lifts Refex Industries share price 3% today; top details here

Refex Industries share price rose as much as 3.17 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹375.55 per share.

Why did Refex Industries share price rise today?

Refex Industries share price rose after the company secured an order with ₹25 crore from the Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company.

In an exchange filing, Refex Industries, said “We wish to inform you that Refex Industries Limited (“RIL”), has procured an order for transportation of Pond ash from Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Limited.”

Under the terms of the order, the company will be responsible for the transportation of Pond Ash. The order needs to be executed in 3 months, the company revealed, in a statement. Last month, the company received an order worth ₹47 crore for transportation of soda ash from a Maharashtra-based company. Financially, Refex Industries Limited reported a consolidated total income of ₹394.51 crore for Q1FY26, compared to ₹597.21 crore in Q1FY25, marking a decline in revenue. The company’s consolidated Ebitda stood at ₹37.61 crore, down from ₹48.42 crore, while the Ebitda margin was 9.80 per cent in Q1FY26, showing an improvement over the 8.14 per cent margin in the same quarter last year.

The net profit for Q1FY26 was ₹20.37 crore, lower than ₹29.35 crore in Q1 FY25, with the net profit margin rising slightly to 5.16 per cent from 4.91 per cent. The company's key revenue contributors in Q1FY26 included Ash and Coal Handling at ₹347.08 crore, followed by Green Mobility at ₹17.24 crore and Refrigerant Gases at ₹14.15 crore. Other segments like Solar Power, Wind Power, Power Trading, and others made up the remaining share. On Q1 show, Anil Jain, chairman and managing director of Refex Industries Limited said, "Q1FY26 reflected the impact of an unusually early and intense monsoon, which brought record rainfall and temporarily slowed operations in our Ash & Coal Handling business. These were short-term, seasonal disruptions, and our underlying demand drivers remain intact. Even in this softer quarter, we maintained healthy margins through disciplined cost control and operational agility. Our Green Mobility and Wind initiatives continue to build scale, diversifying our revenue base and strengthening our growth foundation."