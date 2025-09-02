Sebi issues new rules for monitoring intraday derivative positions

India's markets regulator late on Monday issued fresh rules for monitoring intraday positions in equity derivatives.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has been reassessing the rules for equity derivatives after it temporarily banned US high-frequency trading firm Jane Street from the Indian markets, saying some of its trading strategies were manipulative and left retail investors with losses.

The new framework, which will take effect from October 1, sets an intraday net position limit of ₹5,000 crore ($571.39 million) per entity in index options, compared with an end-of-day limit of ₹1,500 crore ($171.42 million).

Gross intraday exposure has been capped at ₹10,000 crore ($1.14 billion), applied separately to long and short positions, according to Sebi's statement.