Nifty trend turns weak; HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread; analysis here

Short build-up is seen in the Nifty futures, where open interest rose by 9 per cent along with price fall of 1.6 per cent, said Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Derivatives strategy on Nifty
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 7:24 AM IST
Nifty Derivatives Strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty

  • Buy Nifty (24-Feb Expiry) 25,400 Put at ₹143 and simultaneously sell 25,200 Put at ₹75
  • Lot size: 65
  • Maximum Loss: ₹4,420 if Nifty closes at or above 25,400 on 24 Feb expiry.
  • Maximum profit: ₹8580 if Nifty closes at or below 25,200 on 24 January expiry.
  • Breakeven point: 25,332
  • Risk reward ratio 1: 1.94
  • Approx margin required: ₹34,000

Rationale:

  • Short build-up is seen in the Nifty futures, where open interest rose by 9 per cent along with price fall of 1.6 per cent.
  • Short-term trend for the Nifty turned weak as it closed below its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.
  • Nifty open interest put call ratio fell sharply to 0.71 levels from 1.22 levels on the back of call writing at 25,500-25,800 levels.
  • RSI Oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 50, suggesting strength in thedowntrend.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 7:24 AM IST

