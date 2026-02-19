India's share of global funding pie in AI stands at 0.6%, shows data

LLM developers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI, raised more than $86.3 billion, nearly a third of total AI funding in 2025. Investors are increasingly funnelling capital into fewer, larger bets rather than spreading it across smaller AI startups.

In India, however, 82 per cent of AI funding in 2025 went to early-stage startups — higher than the Asian average of 72 per cent. Mid-stage companies accounted for just 8 per cent, compared with an Asian average of 16 per cent, while the remainder went to late-stage firms. This reflects India’s early phase of AI investment, much of which is being supported by the government.