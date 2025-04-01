Dividend, bonus share: Railtel, MSTC, 3 others to remain in focus today

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India, MSTC, Capital Trade Links, ADC India Communications, and Ranjeet Mechatronics are expected to remain in focus during today's trading session as they trade ex-date tomorrow, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, following their corporate announcements. BSE data suggests that ADC India Communications, MSTC, and RailTel Corporation of India will trade ex-dividend, while Capital Trade Links and Ranjeet Mechatronics will trade ex-date for the bonus issue.

Among them, telecom equipment and accessories provider ADC India Communications has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹25 per share for its shareholders. ADC India Communications has set Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of the shareholders of the company to receive the interim dividend.

Further, RailTel Corporation of India and MSTC have announced interim dividends of ₹1 apiece and ₹4.50 apiece, respectively, for their shareholders. Both companies have fixed Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of their shareholders to receive the interim dividend.

Meanwhile, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Capital Trade Links' board has recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of ₹1 each for every 1 existing equity share of ₹1 each, fully paid-up, held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders through a postal ballot. The NBFC has fixed Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of the said bonus shares.

The civil construction company Ranjeet Mechatronics has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of ₹10 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held as of the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders. Ranjeet Mechatronics has set Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of the said bonus shares.

The term 'ex-date' refers to the date when a stock begins trading without entitlement to dividends or bonus shares, depending on the case. This implies that on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be eligible to receive these benefits. To qualify for such corporate actions, investors must ensure they hold the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries entitled to these benefits are determined by the company based on the list of shareholders recorded at the end of the record date.