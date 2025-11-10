Dividend stocks today: These 10 stocks to remain in focus; do you own any?

BSE data show that these stocks are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Investors seeking to be eligible for the payouts will need to hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, which in this case falls on November 11 for all the mentioned stocks.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Astral Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Nov 11, 2025 Chalet Hotels Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 11, 2025 Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Nov 11, 2025 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5.75 Nov 11, 2025 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend Nov 11, 2025 Metropolis Healthcare Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 11, 2025 Nuvama Wealth Management Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹70 Nov 11, 2025 Saregama India Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4.50 Nov 11, 2025 Siyaram Silk Mills Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 11, 2025 Steelcast Nov 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.36 Nov 11, 2025 Among the companies, Nuvama Wealth Management tops the list with an interim dividend of ₹70 per share. It is followed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers at ₹5.75 per share, while Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys will each pay ₹5 per share to their shareholders.

(Source: BSE) Other announcements include Saregama India at ₹4.50 per share, Metropolis Healthcare and Siyaram Silk Mills at ₹4 each, Astral at ₹1.50, and Chalet Hotels at ₹1. Steelcast records the smallest payout on the list, announcing an interim dividend of ₹0.36 per share. On the record date front, all the companies have fixed November 11, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend participation.

Shares of Astral, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Metropolis Healthcare, Nuvama Wealth Management, Saregama India, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Steelcast are likely to attract investor attention in today’s trading after the companies announced their interim dividends.