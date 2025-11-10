Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today: Nykaa, Torrent Pharma, Trent, JSW Cement, Swiggy

Stocks to Watch today: Nykaa, Torrent Pharma, Trent, JSW Cement, Swiggy

Stocks to Watch today: Nykaa, Torrent Pharma, Trent, JSW Cement, Swiggy, Concor and Havells India are among the stocks to watch today, November 10, 2025

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, November 10, 2025:  Indian equity markets are expected to continue their muted show on Monday, despite Asian market cues indicating a positive momentum. 
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 6 points at 25,611 as of 7:45 AM.
 
Stock markets in Asian edged higher after last week's AI-related underperformance, with South Korea's Kospi up over 2 per cent. Equities also received a boost from the US, amid reports that lawmakers are nearing a deal to end the longest shutdown. 
 
On Friday, Wall Street closed mixed, with the tech index posting its worst week since April. The S&P 500 index was up 0.13 per cent while the Nasdaq was down 0.21 per cent. 
 
Back home, on Friday, the BSE Sensex settled 94.73 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 83,216.28, while the Nifty50 fell 17.40 points or 0.07 per cent to end at 25,492.30.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch today, November 10: 

September quarter results

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, recorded a 3.4x growth in net profit at ₹34.43 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up from ₹10.04 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Signature Global: The realty major reported a net loss of ₹46.86 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), compared to a profit of ₹4.15 crore in the same period last year.
 
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for Q2FY26 to ₹591 crore, up from ₹453 crore in the same period last year. 
 
Trent: The fashion and lifestyle retailer reported 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2FY26. Its revenue from operations rose 15.9 per cent to ₹4,817.68 crore. 
 
Hindalco Industries: The Aditya Birla Group firm reported a 21.3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,741 crore in Q2FY26, driven by its Indian business and its US-based subsidiary, Novelis.
 
Bajaj Auto: Pune-based two-wheeler major posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit after tax (PAT) in Q2FY26. Even as consolidated revenues were up 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15,734.7 crore, PAT zoomed 53.2 per cent to ₹2,122 crore. 
 
JSW Cement: The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹86.4 crore for Q2FY26, compared to a loss of ₹64.4 crore in the previous quarter, driven by higher revenue and sales volume.
 
Nalco: The company reported a 36.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹1,429.94 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹1,045.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Other stocks in focus

Swiggy: The food and groceries delivery platform's board gave the nod to raise ₹10,000 crore via public or private offers, including qualified institutional placement (QIP).
 
Ashoka Buildcon: The company secured a ₹539.35 crore contract from the President of India through North Western Railway, Ajmer, for upgrading the electric traction system to 2x25 kV across 660 RKM in 24 months.
 
Hindustan Aeronautics: The company signed an agreement with General Electric, USA, to supply 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support for 97 LCA Mk1A jets, with deliveries from 2027-2032.
 
Lupin: The company announced that the US FDA completed an on-site inspection of its Pune Bioresearch Centre and a remote bio-analytical assessment, both concluding with zero observations, indicating full compliance.
 
Havells India: The company signed a settlement agreement with the HPL Group, resolving all disputes over the ‘Havells’ trademark. HPL waived all claims, agreed to rename its entities, and received ₹129.6 crore.
 
Nuvama Wealth Management: The company received an administrative warning from Sebi on November 7, 2025, for minor lapses in client and data reporting under PMS regulations. 
 
Waaree Energies: The company's subsidiary, Waaree Power, acquired a 76 per cent stake in Racemosa Energy (India) for ₹53.2 crore, making it a step-down subsidiary of the company effective immediately.
 
Container Corporation of India: The company has secured multiple orders worth ₹462 crore from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing, TIL, and GATX India for the supply of BLSS wagons and Loaded Reach Stackers.  

FPIs resume selling after a brief pause in Oct, withdraw ₹12,569 cr in Nov

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

