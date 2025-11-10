Stocks to Watch today: Nykaa, Torrent Pharma, Trent, JSW Cement, Swiggy

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, November 10, 2025: Indian equity markets are expected to continue their muted show on Monday, despite Asian market cues indicating a positive momentum.
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 6 points at 25,611 as of 7:45 AM.
Stock markets in Asian edged higher after last week's AI-related underperformance, with South Korea's Kospi up over 2 per cent. Equities also received a boost from the US, amid reports that lawmakers are nearing a deal to end the longest shutdown.
On Friday, Wall Street closed mixed, with the tech index posting its worst week since April. The S&P 500 index was up 0.13 per cent while the Nasdaq was down 0.21 per cent.
Back home, on Friday, the BSE Sensex settled 94.73 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 83,216.28, while the Nifty50 fell 17.40 points or 0.07 per cent to end at 25,492.30. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch today, November 10:
Hindalco Industries: The Aditya Birla Group firm reported a 21.3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,741 crore in Q2FY26, driven by its Indian business and its US-based subsidiary, Novelis.
Nalco: The company reported a 36.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹1,429.94 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹1,045.97 crore in the year-ago period.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company secured a ₹539.35 crore contract from the President of India through North Western Railway, Ajmer, for upgrading the electric traction system to 2x25 kV across 660 RKM in 24 months.
Lupin: The company announced that the US FDA completed an on-site inspection of its Pune Bioresearch Centre and a remote bio-analytical assessment, both concluding with zero observations, indicating full compliance.
Havells India: The company signed a settlement agreement with the HPL Group, resolving all disputes over the ‘Havells’ trademark. HPL waived all claims, agreed to rename its entities, and received ₹129.6 crore.
Nuvama Wealth Management: The company received an administrative warning from Sebi on November 7, 2025, for minor lapses in client and data reporting under PMS regulations.
Waaree Energies: The company's subsidiary, Waaree Power, acquired a 76 per cent stake in Racemosa Energy (India) for ₹53.2 crore, making it a step-down subsidiary of the company effective immediately.
Container Corporation of India: The company has secured multiple orders worth ₹462 crore from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing, TIL, and GATX India for the supply of BLSS wagons and Loaded Reach Stackers.
