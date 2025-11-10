Stocks to Watch today: Nykaa, Torrent Pharma, Trent, JSW Cement, Swiggy

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, November 10, 2025: Indian equity markets are expected to continue their muted show on Monday, despite Asian market cues indicating a positive momentum.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 6 points at 25,611 as of 7:45 AM.

Stock markets in Asian edged higher after last week's AI-related underperformance, with South Korea's Kospi up over 2 per cent. Equities also received a boost from the US, amid reports that lawmakers are nearing a deal to end the longest shutdown.

On Friday, Wall Street closed mixed, with the tech index posting its worst week since April. The S&P 500 index was up 0.13 per cent while the Nasdaq was down 0.21 per cent.

JSW Cement: The company reported a The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹86.4 crore for Q2FY26 , compared to a loss of ₹64.4 crore in the previous quarter, driven by higher revenue and sales volume. Nalco: The company reported a 36.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹1,429.94 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹1,045.97 crore in the year-ago period. Other stocks in focus Swiggy: The food and groceries delivery platform's The food and groceries delivery platform's board gave the nod to raise ₹10,000 crore via public or private offers, including qualified institutional placement (QIP). Ashoka Buildcon: The company secured a ₹539.35 crore contract from the President of India through North Western Railway, Ajmer, for upgrading the electric traction system to 2x25 kV across 660 RKM in 24 months.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company The company signed an agreement with General Electric , USA, to supply 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support for 97 LCA Mk1A jets, with deliveries from 2027-2032. Lupin: The company announced that the US FDA completed an on-site inspection of its Pune Bioresearch Centre and a remote bio-analytical assessment, both concluding with zero observations, indicating full compliance. Havells India: The company signed a settlement agreement with the HPL Group, resolving all disputes over the ‘Havells’ trademark. HPL waived all claims, agreed to rename its entities, and received ₹129.6 crore. Nuvama Wealth Management: The company received an administrative warning from Sebi on November 7, 2025, for minor lapses in client and data reporting under PMS regulations.