Dividends vs Development: Why Pharma outpaced IT; Harini Dedhia explains

IT companies on an average have seen 85 per cent of profits generated being returned to shareholders via dividends or buybacks. Less than 15 per cent was reinvested in capacities and capabilities. Of this too, only 1.9 per cent of profits on an average since FY18 were reinvested in R&D. The ratio is almost inverse for pharma companies.Since FY16, 26.5 per cent of profits have been returned to shareholders via dividends or buybacks. A whopping 105 per cent has been reinvested in the future earnings potential of the company. What is staggering is that even within this 105 per cent, close to 40 per cent of profits have been invested in R&D alone.The difference in stock price CAGR over the past 5Y is partially also because of the difference in earnings CAGR for both the sectors. PAT for Nifty Pharma compounded at 11.2 per cent bolstered by the reinvestments in respective businesses. Nifty IT on the other hand saw a 5Y PAT compounding of 8.5 per cent.Reinvestment has not simply resulted in a higher PAT CAGR but an accelerating PAT CAGR resulting in 3Y CAGR to be better than 5Y and 5Y to be better than 10Y for Pharma.