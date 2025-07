Motilal Oswal Financial gains 6% after arm's AUM crosses ₹1.5 trillion

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price rose 6.1 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹907.85 per share on BSE. The buying interest came after the company arm Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company's Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed ₹1.5 trillion across Mutual Funds (Active & Passive), Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Category-III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

At 10:33 AM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price was trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹902.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.43 per cent at 83,770.77. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹54,102.84 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,063.4 per share and 52-week low was at ₹487.85 per share.

According to the filing, over the past five years, Motilal Oswal Asset Management has delivered 34 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in AUM, rising from ₹35,180 crore in June 2020. Further, its AUM composition includes ₹84,300 crore in Active Mutual Funds, ₹33,600 crore in Passive Mutual Funds, ₹15,000 crore in PMS, and ₹17,100 crore in AIFs, underscoring the company's scale and multi-platform capabilities. The AMC, in FY25, captured a 7.8 per cent share of net sales in Growth/Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, up from 1.9 per cent in FY24. Total net flows for FY25 stood at ₹48,450 crore, with Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) contributing ₹9,256 crore.