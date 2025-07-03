Motilal Oswal Financial gains 6% after arm's AUM crosses ₹1.5 trillion

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price rose 6.1 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹907.85 per share on BSE. The buying interest came after the company arm Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company's Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed ₹1.5 trillion across Mutual Funds (Active & Passive), Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Category-III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

According to the filing, over the past five years, Motilal Oswal Asset Management has delivered 34 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in AUM, rising from ₹35,180 crore in June 2020.

Further, its AUM composition includes ₹84,300 crore in Active Mutual Funds, ₹33,600 crore in Passive Mutual Funds, ₹15,000 crore in PMS, and ₹17,100 crore in AIFs, underscoring the company's scale and multi-platform capabilities.

The AMC, in FY25, captured a 7.8 per cent share of net sales in Growth/Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, up from 1.9 per cent in FY24. Total net flows for FY25 stood at ₹48,450 crore, with Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) contributing ₹9,256 crore.