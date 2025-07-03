Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal Financial gains 6% after arm's AUM crosses ₹1.5 trillion

Motilal Oswal Financial gains 6% after arm's AUM crosses ₹1.5 trillion

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price rose 3 per cent after arm's AUM surpassed ₹1.5 trillion

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price rose 6.1 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹907.85 per share on BSE. The buying interest came after the company arm Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company's Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed ₹1.5 trillion across Mutual Funds (Active & Passive), Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Category-III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).
 
At 10:33 AM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price was trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹902.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.43 per cent at 83,770.77. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹54,102.84 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,063.4 per share and 52-week low was at ₹487.85 per share. 
 
According to the filing, over the past five years, Motilal Oswal Asset Management has delivered 34 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in AUM, rising from ₹35,180 crore in June 2020. 
 
Further, its AUM composition includes ₹84,300 crore in Active Mutual Funds, ₹33,600 crore in Passive Mutual Funds, ₹15,000 crore in PMS, and ₹17,100 crore in AIFs, underscoring the company’s scale and multi-platform capabilities.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
The AMC, in FY25, captured a 7.8 per cent share of net sales in Growth/Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes, up from 1.9 per cent in FY24. Total net flows for FY25 stood at ₹48,450 crore, with Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) contributing ₹9,256 crore.

About Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company

Motilal Oswal Group possesses a legacy of 38 years in equities. MOAMC, incorporated on November 14, 2008, is registered with SEBI as the Investment Manager for Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund. It provides
investment management and advisory services across Mutual Funds, PMS, and AIFs for domestic and global investors, as permitted under applicable regulations.  ALSO READ | Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Basmati rice stock zooms 76% from April low

About Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is a well-diversified financial services firm offering a range of financial products and services such as Private Wealth, Retail Broking and Distribution, Institutional Broking, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Private Equity, Commodity Broking, Currency Broking, and Home Finance. It has a client base that includes retail customers (including High Net worth Individuals), mutual funds, foreign institutional investors, financial institutions, and corporate clients.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

