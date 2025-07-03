Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CSB Bank share pops 3% on healthy Q1 business show; key info inside

CSB Bank shares were buzzing today after the lender posted a healthy business update in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

CSB BANK

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

CSB Bank share price: Private lender CSB Bank share price was in demand on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the scrip popping up to 2.77 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹401.85 per share.
 
At 9:55 AM, CSB Bank share price was trading 1.16 per cent higher at ₹395.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent higher at 83,616.29 levels.

Why did CSB Bank share price rise today?

 
CSB Bank shares were buzzing today after the lender posted a healthy business update in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
 
As of June 30, 2025, the company reported provisional total deposits of ₹35,990 crore, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from ₹29,920 crore recorded on June 30, 2024. 
 
Within these deposits, Current Account Savings Account (CASA) stood at ₹8,465 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹7,449 crore, while term deposits increased 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹27,525 crore from ₹22,471 crore. 

Advances against gold and gold jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) rose sharply by 36 per cent annually to ₹14,928 crore compared to ₹10,947 crore in the same period last year. 
 
The bank also witnessed a 32 per cent Y-o-Y rise in gross advances, which came in at ₹33,142 crore as of June 30, 2025, up from ₹25,099 crore a year earlier.

About CSB Bank

 
CSB Bank, formerly known as The Catholic Syrian Bank Limited, is one of India’s oldest private sector banks, established in 1920 and headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala. Rebranded in 2019, the bank has a rich legacy, especially in Kerala, and has steadily evolved into a modern financial institution.  CSB offers a comprehensive suite of banking services across SME, retail, and wholesale segments. It also manages treasury operations to optimise its financial resources. With a customer base of over 2 million, the bank provides a wide range of products, including loans, insurance, and internet banking.
 
In recent years, CSB Bank has focused on expanding its footprint beyond southern India, operating a growing network of branches and ATMs across the country. Focusing upon digital transformation, the bank is integrating technology-driven solutions to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.  Recognised as a Scheduled Bank since 1969 under the Second Schedule of the RBI Act, CSB is positioning itself as a full-service, contemporary financial institution committed to innovation and customer-centric banking.
 
The CSB Bank’s market capitalisation is ₹6,857.89 crore, according to BSE The company falls under the BSE Small Cap category.
 
CSB Bank’s 52-week high is ₹408.65 per share, while its 52-week low is ₹266.05

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

