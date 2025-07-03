Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nykaa shares slide 5% after multiple large trades; check likely seller here

Nykaa shares slide 5% after multiple large trades; check likely seller here

Nykaa shares fell nearly 5 per cent on Thursday after about 65.3 million shares changed hands in multiple block deals

Nykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)

Nykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of  FSN E-commerce -- the parent company of Nykaa -- slipped nearly 5 per cent in trade on Thursday after about 65.3 million shares changed hands in multiple block deals. 
 
The E-commerce firm's stock fell as much as 4.77 per cent during the day to ₹201.5 per share, the steepest intraday fall since June 2 this year. The stock pared some losses to trade 4.1 per cent lower at ₹202.5 apiece, compared to a 0.23 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:45 AM. 
 
Shares of the company are up over 5 per cent from its recent lows of ₹192, which it hit last month, and have recovered over 25 per cent from April lows. The counter has risen 24 per cent this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. FSN E-commerce has a total market capitalisation of ₹57,980.34 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Nykaa block deal

The shares took a plunge after about 65.3 million shares, or a 2.3 per cent stake, changed hands in three block trades during market opening, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. 
 
However, the news agency earlier reported that Harindarpal Singh Banga and Indra Banga are offering to raise up to ₹1,200 crore via a sale of shares. The floor price for the transaction was set at ₹200 per share, a discount of ₹11 compared with Wednesday’s close on NSE. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are managing the deal, the report added. 

Also Read

CSB BANK

CSB Bank share pops 3% on healthy Q1 business show; key info inside

Stock market

M&M Financial Services shares rise after releasing Q1FY26 business update

stock market trading

Enviro Infra share slips 2% on cyber fraud incident; more details here

market, stock markets, finance, mutual fund, SIP

Dividend stocks: Axis Bk, Biocon & 31 others to trade ex-date on July 4

Cement

UltraTech, Ramco, Dalmia, JK Lakshmi Cement hit 52-wk highs in weak market

 
Harindarpal Singh Banga had about 4.97 per cent stake in the company as of the March 2025 quarter, according to BSE data. 
 
The stock of Nykaa was the most-traded stock by volume and value, according to Bloomberg. It was the worst performer on the S&P BSE 500, Nifty Midcap 100 indexes. The trading volume was above 7.8 times the three-month full-day average.  

Nykaa Q4 results 

The online beauty retailer released its Q4 results on Friday, after market hours. In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a 193 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹20.28 crore for Q4FY25, compared to ₹6.93 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Its revenue from operations also jumped 23.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,062 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,668 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Nykaa’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter expanded 43 per cent YoY to ₹133 crore. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) also increased 27 per cent YoY to ₹4,102 crore in Q4FY25.
 

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 300 pts, Nifty near 25,550; defence stocks rally

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares tick up ahead of US payrolls test; Trump's tax bill in focus

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee advances on trade deal optimism; opens higher at 85.60/$

Stock market

Stocks to Watch Today, July 3: DMart, Nykaa, PNB, Vedanta, Enviro Infra

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Trading guide: Nifty reflects caution; PNB, Indus Towers top stocks to buy

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Nykaa Markets Sensex Nifty Markets insights Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon