Does your MF scheme hold Paytm? Top 5 MF schemes with the highest holding

The stock price of fintech giant Paytm has tumbled 42 per cent in the last three days as it remained locked at the lower circuit throughout this period following RBI's diktat mandating Paytm Payments Bank to halt nearly all banking services from March 1, citing supervisory and non-compliance issues.

The stock is now back at its record low level of Rs 438.35 on BSE, which it last touched on Nov 23, 2022. Its market value has eroded by nearly Rs 20,500 crore in the three-day selloff.



Overall, a total of 68 equity mutual fund schemes across active and passive categories had exposure to Paytm till December 2023-end worth Rs 1,994 crore.

Among these, UTI Innovation Fund from the thematic fund category had the highest allocation to Paytm at 4.8 per cent of its total AUM. This amounted Rs 26.4 crore, as per data from Rupeevest and Value Research.

It was followed by Quant Teck Fund, also a sectoral fund, with 3.3 per cent holding in Paytm worth Rs 7.6 crore.

Another scheme from the fund house--Quant Mid Cap Fund--held 3.2 per cent in the stock worth Rs 134 crore.

Nippon India Innovation Fund (thematic) was next in line with 3 per cent of its AUM in Paytm valued Rs 35 crore.

Mirae Asset-Focused Fund had the fifth highest holding at 2.9 per cent worth Rs 269 crore. This was the second highest exposure to Paytm in terms of total invested amount.

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund led highest investment in the stock at Rs 430.4 crore, which was 1.13 per cent of its total AUM.

As per BSE data, total stake held by DIIs in Paytm was 6.06 per cent as of December quarter-end. Of this, mutual funds together held 4.99 per cent and the rest was held by AIFs, insurance companies and provident/pension funds.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) had 63.72 per cent stake in the company as of December quarter-end. Of this, 45 per cent was FDI ownership.

The rest 18.64 per cent was held by FPIs including BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which together held 3.1 per cent stake in the company.