Domestic steel prices may rise in Q4 as safeguard duty curbs imports

During August–October 2025, when provisional SGD of 12 per cent was in place, the average discount stood at 7–8 per cent versus China import parity. Even now, spot domestic HRC prices are 6 per cent below import parity. Further upside for domestic prices is likely to be moderate. Export opportunities are also being hit by Chinese exports, carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) implementation from 2026 in Europe, and a 50 per cent import duty in the US.