DroneAcharya, ideaForge, Paras Defence gain upto 5% on March 21; here's why
The surge in these stocks followed the news that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to announce a uniform 5 per cent GST rate on all commercial-use drones in its upcoming meetingTanmay Tiwary New Delhi
Drone stocks rise: Drone-related stocks gained on Friday, March 21, 2025, with some rallying up to 5 per cent during intraday trading, on BSE. DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations led the charge, hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 67.96. Other stocks that saw gains included Paras Defence (up 2.57 per cent at Rs 1,019), ideaForge Technologies (up 3.48 per cent at Rs 396.90), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (up 2.39 per cent at Rs 3,908.95), and Zen Technologies (up 1.73 per cent at Rs 1,315).
Such a change would be a major relief for India’s growing drone sector, which includes around 488 drone companies that have collectively raised $518 million in funding, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.
At present, drones are subject to different GST rates based on their classification under various HSN (Harmonized System Nomenclature) codes. Drones intended for commercial use, categorised as aircraft under HSN code 8806, are taxed at 5 per cent.
Last week, ideaForge
said that it was planning higher R&D spend this fiscal year, as it develops technology and product platforms in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) space. With the government committed to fostering domestic drone research, development, and manufacturing, continuous innovation through product and market research is essential for sustained growth in the UAV sector, the company said.
In February, official data revealed
that more than 29,500 drones were registered in India, with the national capital having the maximum number at 4,882, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra at 4,588 and 4,132, respectively. The data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) updated till January 29 showed that there were 29,501 registered drones.