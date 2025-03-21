DroneAcharya, ideaForge, Paras Defence gain upto 5% on March 21; here's why

Drone stocks rise: Drone-related stocks gained on Friday, March 21, 2025, with some rallying up to 5 per cent during intraday trading, on BSE. DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations led the charge, hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 67.96. Other stocks that saw gains included Paras Defence (up 2.57 per cent at Rs 1,019), ideaForge Technologies (up 3.48 per cent at Rs 396.90), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (up 2.39 per cent at Rs 3,908.95), and Zen Technologies (up 1.73 per cent at Rs 1,315).

Such a change would be a major relief for India’s growing drone sector, which includes around 488 drone companies that have collectively raised $518 million in funding, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

At present, drones are subject to different GST rates based on their classification under various HSN (Harmonized System Nomenclature) codes. Drones intended for commercial use, categorised as aircraft under HSN code 8806, are taxed at 5 per cent.

ALSO READ | Manappuram surges 6%; nears record high on strategic deal with Bain Capital However, drones equipped with integrated cameras fall under HSN code 8525, classified as digital cameras, and are taxed at 18 per cent. Drones meant for personal use, which are also classified under HSN 8806, currently face a much higher tax rate of 28 per cent.

Last week, ideaForge said that it was planning higher R&D spend this fiscal year, as it develops technology and product platforms in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) space. With the government committed to fostering domestic drone research, development, and manufacturing, continuous innovation through product and market research is essential for sustained growth in the UAV sector, the company said.

Also Read