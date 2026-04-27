Home / Markets / News / Dynamatic Tech gains 6% to hit 52-week high; up 29% in April; here's why

Dynamatic Tech gains 6% to hit 52-week high; up 29% in April; here's why

For the month to date, Dynamatic Technologies share price has advanced 39.53 per cent, according to NSE data

Dynamatic Technologies share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Dynamatic Technologies Share Price today: Shares of Dynamatic Technologies continued their upward trajectory for yet another trading session, climbing 5.92 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹12,530 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Monday, April 27, 2026.  For the month to date, Dynamatic Technologies share price has advanced 39.53 per cent, according to NSE data. Further, the counter has recovered 104.73 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹6,120 per share, touched on the NSE last year on May 9, 2025. 
The company’s stock has been on an upward move since March 20, when the company announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of Dynamatic Technologies Limited, in the name and style “Dynamatic Technologies,” was incorporated on April 10, 2026. The company’s stock has gained 23.57 per cent since March 20.
 
Subsequently, on March 23, the company informed the exchanges that Aerodata AG, an established German provider of specialised aviation solutions, and Dynauton Systems®, a division of Dynamatic Technologies focused on unmanned systems, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement sets the framework for a strategic collaboration to develop a new unmanned airborne surveillance and reconnaissance solution for the Indian region.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates 
 
Commenting on the development, Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & managing director of Dynamatic Technologies, said, “The collaboration with Aerodata enables us to build on a high-performance platform and jointly develop a future-oriented solution for demanding surveillance and reconnaissance tasks.”
 
Although the stock has pared some of its gains, investor interest remains robust. At 01:33 PM on Monday, the Dynamatic Technologies shares were quoted at ₹12,485.50 apiece, up 5.55 per cent from its previous close of ₹11,829.50. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 24,108, higher by 210 points or 0.88 per cent.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹8,472.33 crore on the NSE as of April 27, 2026.
 
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Topics :Dynamatic TechnologiesBuzzing stocksStock movemnetShare pricestock market tradingStocks in focus

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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