Dynamatic Tech gains 6% to hit 52-week high; up 29% in April; here's why

The company’s stock has been on an upward move since March 20, when the company announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of Dynamatic Technologies Limited, in the name and style “Dynamatic Technologies,” was incorporated on April 10, 2026. The company’s stock has gained 23.57 per cent since March 20.

Commenting on the development, Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & managing director of Dynamatic Technologies, said, “The collaboration with Aerodata enables us to build on a high-performance platform and jointly develop a future-oriented solution for demanding surveillance and reconnaissance tasks.”

Subsequently, on March 23, the company informed the exchanges that Aerodata AG, an established German provider of specialised aviation solutions, and Dynauton Systems®, a division of Dynamatic Technologies focused on unmanned systems, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement sets the framework for a strategic collaboration to develop a new unmanned airborne surveillance and reconnaissance solution for the Indian region.

Although the stock has pared some of its gains, investor interest remains robust. At 01:33 PM on Monday, the Dynamatic Technologies shares were quoted at ₹12,485.50 apiece, up 5.55 per cent from its previous close of ₹11,829.50. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 24,108, higher by 210 points or 0.88 per cent.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹8,472.33 crore on the NSE as of April 27, 2026.