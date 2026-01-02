Indian equities are well-placed to reclaim lost ground in calendar year 2026 (CY26), backed by improving earnings prospects, resilient domestic macro conditions and a more stable geopolitical environment, according to Motilal Oswal’s India Valuations Handbook. With valuations close to long-period averages, the brokerage believes any pickup in earnings growth could drive a rerating of the market.

Motilal Oswal said the Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward P/E of 21.2x, near its long-period average of 20.8x, suggesting valuations are reasonable. “Concerns around lower nominal GDP materially impacting corporate profit growth appear overblown,” the brokerage noted, adding that corporate earnings are driven by multiple factors beyond headline economic growth.

Reflecting this outlook, Motilal Oswal has raised Indian IT services to mildly overweight in its model portfolio, funded by trimming exposure to consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks. Its preferred sectors for CY26 are diversified financials, IT services, automobiles, telecom and capital goods, while energy, metals and utilities remain key underweights. Among largecaps, Motilal Oswal’s top ideas include Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, L&T, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Titan Company, Bharat Electronics, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, TVS Motor, Tech Mahindra, Max Healthcare and Indian Hotels. In the midcap and smallcap space, the brokerage prefers Swiggy, Dixon Technologies, Suzlon Energy, Jindal Stainless, Coforge, Angel One, Radico Khaitan, Delhivery, V-Mart Retail and VIP Industries.

CY25 in review: 10th straight year of gains The constructive outlook for CY26 follows another positive year for Indian equities. The Nifty ended CY25 up 10.5 per cent, marking the tenth consecutive calendar year of gains. The index touched a fresh lifetime high of 26,326 during the year before closing CY25 at 26,130. ALSO READ | Equity vs gold vs silver: How investors should balance portfolios for 2026 December, however, proved volatile and ended the Nifty’s three-month winning streak. The index slipped 0.3 per cent month-on-month, after swinging in a wide 633-point range during the month. Market performance: Leadership narrows Performance across market segments diverged in CY25. Over the last 12 months, largecaps rose 11 per cent, while midcaps gained 6 per cent and smallcaps declined 6 per cent, reflecting valuation corrections in the broader market. Over a five-year period, however, midcaps and smallcaps continued to considerably outperform largecaps, with CAGRs of 23.7 per cent and 20.1 per cent, respectively.

Sectorally, PSU banks (+30 per cent), metals (+29 per cent), financials (+27 per cent), automobiles (+23 per cent) and private banks (+16 per cent) led the gains. At the stock level, Shriram Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Hindalco and SBI Life Insurance were the top performers, while Trent, TCS, Tata Motors (PV), HCL Tech and Power Grid were among the key laggards. Domestic flows dominate, FIIs retreat Motilal Oswal highlighted the growing role of domestic investors in CY25. DII equity inflows hit a record $90.1 billion, sharply higher than $62.9 billion in CY24. Over the last decade, DIIs have cumulatively invested $255.8 billion, with only one year of net outflows since CY15.

ALSO READ | Airtel, L&T, Varun Beverages among 5 largecap stock ideas for 2026: Experts In contrast, foreign institutional investors recorded their highest-ever equity outflows of $18.8 billion in CY25. Despite this, the market remained resilient, underscoring the structural shift in market ownership towards domestic capital. Global comparison and valuations India underperformed several global peers in December, alongside the US, even as markets such as Korea, Taiwan and Germany posted gains. Over the last 12 months in USD terms, the MSCI India Index rose 3 per cent, lagging the MSCI Emerging Markets Index’s 31 per cent gain. Over a 10-year period, however, MSCI India has outperformed MSCI EM by 53 per cent, Motilal Oswal noted.