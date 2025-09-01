Eicher Motors shares rise 3% on August sales data; check key details here

Eicher Motors shares price today

Shares of automaker Eicher Motors, the owner of the Royal Enfield motorcycle brand, were in high demand on Monday, September 1, 2025. The stock advanced 2.81 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹6,273 per share on the NSE following the release of its monthly sales data for August 2025.

Eicher Motors shares continued to trend upward on the exchanges. By 2:22 PM, shares were trading at approximately ₹6,272 per share on the BSE, up 2.79 per cent from the previous close of ₹6,103. A combined total of nearly 0.6 million equity shares were estimated to have changed hands on the BSE and NSE, amounting to around ₹365 crore in turnover.

Royal Enfield August sales data, product updates Royal Enfield reported a monthly sales figure of 114,002 motorcycles in August 2025, marking a 55 per cent increase over the same month last year. Exports also grew significantly, with 11,126 units shipped abroad during the month—up 39 per cent compared to 8,006 units exported in the previous year, according to an exchange filing by Eicher Motors. In additional developments, the company announced the launch of the 2025 Hunter 350 in Graphite Grey, adding to its existing array of new colorways. It also introduced a bold new hue for the Guerrilla 450. Moreover, Eicher Motors announced the dates for Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025 and revealed details about the inaugural Himalayan Spirit – 1st Edition event.

“Our performance in August reflects positive momentum as we step into the festive season, which traditionally drives strong demand in the domestic market. It is equally heartening to see our exports continue to perform well,” said B Govindarajan, managing director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield. He added, “With the 2025 Hunter 350 and Guerrilla 450 already generating excitement, the company’s portfolio is well poised to meet rider aspirations. Our community remains at the core of Royal Enfield, and with the announcement of Motoverse and Art of Motorcycling in November 2025, we will continue to create experiences that deepen connections and celebrate the spirit of pure motorcycling.”