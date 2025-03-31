Indian Stock Market News: Indian benchmark indices – Nifty50 and Sensex – will remain closed on March 31, 2025, in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Trading in other segments, including equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will also be suspended for the day.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the two major Islamic festivals. It marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwāl, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Since the Islamic calendar is lunar-based, Eid-ul-Fitr can occur in any season of the year.

Previous session highlights

Benchmark Indian equity indices closed the final trading session of FY25 in negative territory on Friday, March 28, 2025. The 30-share Sensex fell 191.51 points, or 0.25 per cent, settling at 77,414.92. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended the day lower at 23,519.35, down 72.60 points, or 0.31 per cent, from its previous close.

Broader market indices also ended in the red, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 losing 0.32 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively.

Despite the decline on Friday, both the Sensex and Nifty50 finished FY25 with gains of nearly 5 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices saw a growth of 5.4 per cent and 7.48 per cent, respectively, for the fiscal year.

What are stock market timings?

Indian stock market hours are from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday. A pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Holiday calendar list 2025

According to the 2025 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, the stock markets will remain closed for a total of 14 holidays throughout the year.

In addition to the market closure on Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31 (Monday), trading will also be closed on Shri Mahavir Jayanti on April 10 (Thursday), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 (Monday), and Good Friday on April 18 (Friday).

Maharashtra Day, observed on May 1 (Thursday), will mark the end of the first half of the year’s market holidays.

In August, markets will remain closed for Independence Day (August 15, Friday) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27, Wednesday).

October will see several holidays, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on October 2 (Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan on October 21 (Tuesday), and Diwali-Balipratipada on October 22 (Wednesday).

In November, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev will be observed on November 5 (Wednesday), and the year will conclude with Christmas on December 25 (Thursday).