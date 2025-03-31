Monday, March 31, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Eid-ul-Fitr today: From banks to markets, here's what's open, what's closed

Eid-ul-Fitr today: From banks to markets, here's what's open, what's closed

Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, March 31: Since today is the last day of the financial year, here's a look at what's open and closed

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on Monday, March 31. (PTI Photo)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eid-ul-Fitr set to be celebrated on Monday, March 31, after the crescent moon was sighted today evening. As Monday is the last day of the financial year, here's a look at what's open and closed on the day.
 

Stock markets

 
Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on March 31 for Eid. This results in a long weekend for traders, as markets will also be shut on Saturday and Sunday.
 
The settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will also be closed on Monday.
 

Banks

 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks in many states, including New Delhi, to remain open on March 31 to facilitate financial transactions as the fiscal year comes to an end. However, registered bank customers can use internet banking, SMS, and WhatsApp banking services for both financial and non-financial transactions.
 
 
Bank closures may still vary based on regional holiday lists, and customers are advised to check with their respective branches.

Income Tax offices

 
The Income Tax Department has announced that its offices will remain open from March 29 to March 31 to assist taxpayers with last-minute filings. March 31 is the deadline for filing updated Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2023-24, making it a crucial day for tax compliance.
 

Schools and educational institutions

 
Most schools and colleges across the country are expected to remain closed on March 31 in observance of Eid. However, holiday schedules may vary by state and institution.
 

Offices and businesses

 
Private offices and businesses may operate based on internal policies. Many corporate offices are likely to remain closed or allow employees a day off, while others may function with limited staff.
 

Public transport and essential services

 
Public transport, including buses, trains, and metro services, will function as usual. Essential services such as hospitals, emergency services, and utilities will also remain operational to ensure public convenience.
 
As India marks Eid-ul-Fitr, citizens are advised to check local holiday notifications and plan their activities accordingly.

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

