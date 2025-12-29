Engineers India, NMDC among top stock picks for today; Check target here

Stock Recommendations by Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One

NSE Scrip – Engineers India (ENGINERSIN)

View - Bullish Last Close – ₹205 Engineers India stock prices had been consolidating for the past five months within a descending triangle formation. The recent bullish breakout from this pattern signals a potential strong momentum move in the near term. The breakout is backed by a notable surge in volumes and a strong bullish candle, adding conviction to the move. Further, the RSI has moved above the 60 mark after a prolonged period, indicating a positive range shift and strengthening momentum.

Hence, we recommend to Buy ENGINERSIN around ₹205 - ₹202 | SL: ₹198 | TGT: ₹220

NSE Scrip – NMDC

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹83

Over the past one year, the Over the past one year, the NMDC stock faced multiple rejections near the 80 level, leading to a prolonged consolidation. This week, prices have decisively broken above this range, confirming a long-term consolidation breakout. The breakout aligns with an inverse head and shoulders formation and is accompanied by a bullish gap, which can be classified as a breakaway gap, thereby enhancing the credibility of the pattern. Additionally, prices are trading well above key moving averages, reinforcing the overall bullish outlook on the counter.

Hence, we recommend to Buy NMDC around ₹83 - ₹81 | SL: ₹78 | TGT: ₹92