Enviro Infra shares gain 5% as unit acquires Vento Power for ₹115.6 crore

Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. rose over 5 per cent on Friday after its subsidiary acquired Vento Power Infra Pvt. Ltd. from PTC India Financial Services Ltd. for ₹115.6 crore.

The water supply and management company's stock rose as much as 5.46 per cent during the day to ₹274 per share, the steepest intraday gains since August 7 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3 per cent higher at ₹267 apiece, compared to a 0.73 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:17 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 1.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Enviro Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,695.43 crore.

Enviro Infra acquires Vento Power Infra Enviro Infra, through its wholly owned subsidiary EIE Renewables Pvt. Ltd., acquired Vento Power Infra from PTC India Financial Services after signing definitive agreements on August 20, 2025. The deal follows a competitive bidding process in which Enviro Infra emerged as the successful bidder and subsequently received a Letter of Intent (LoI). The acquisition, valued at ₹115.6 crore, gives Enviro Infra full ownership of Vento Power Infra. Incorporated in April 2015, Vento is engaged in renewable energy generation and distribution. As of March 31, 2024, the company reported a turnover of ₹16.5 crore and a negative net worth of ₹79.18 crore.

Enviro Infra said the deal aligns with its long-term vision of expanding into sustainable and future-oriented business segments, tapping growth opportunities in the renewable energy sector. The acquisition is not a related-party transaction, and neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the target entity. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP acted as the sell-side transaction advisor, while Saraf and Partners served as the legal advisor for the transaction. ALSO READ: Sumadhura Group eyes investment of ₹10,000 crore in next four years Last month, Enviro Infra said that it secured two projects worth ₹221.2 crore from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). The contracts include the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 20 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) with a tertiary treatment facility and an ultrafiltration system for 10 MLD.