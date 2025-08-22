Titagarh, Texmaco Rail gain up to 5%; good time to buy railway stocks?

Share price movement of railway-related stocks today

Shares of railway-related companies Titagarh Rail Systems, Texmaco Rail & Engineering and Transrail Lighting rallied up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after these companies said they won orders.

Among individual stocks, Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged 5 per cent to ₹149 on the BSE in intra-day trade. Titagarh Rail Systems gained 3 per cent at ₹884.90 and Transrail Lighting was up 1 per cent at ₹803 on the BSE.

At 09:30 AM; these stocks were trading higher by up to 2 per cent, as compared to 0.39 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex at 81,679.

However, thus far in the calendar year 2025, Texmaco Rail and Titagarh Rail have underperformed the market by falling 27 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively. However, Transrail Lighting has zoomed 41 per cent, as compared to 4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Titagarh, Texmaco and Transrail won total orders worth ₹1,385 crore. Titagarh Rail Systems won an order worth ₹445 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. for constructing two coastal research vessels for the Geological Survey of India. These vessels, equipped with modern laboratories, will support offshore geological mapping, mineral exploration, dredging, and ocean environment monitoring. The project will be executed within 28 months under Indian Register of Shipping classification norms.

Transrail Lighting secured orders worth ₹837 crore, including a domestic transmission line EPC project from a leading Indian conglomerate and an international product supply order. With these wins, the company’s FY26 order inflows have crossed ₹3,157 crore, reflecting a 57 per cent YoY growth and underscoring strong momentum in both domestic and international markets. As of June 30, 2025, Transrail in Q1 earnings conference call said that the company’s unsecured order book including L1 stands at ₹15,637 crore giving the company a clear runway ahead going forward. The company’s order books now stand at around ₹15,000 crore providing strong revenue visibility, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering informed the stock exchanges that Leap Grain Rail Logistics Private vide supply agreement dated August 21, 2025 awarded an order worth ₹103.16 crore for BCBFG wagons along with BVCM Brake Van to be delivered within 10 months. Meanwhile, Jupiter Wagons on Thursday said that its material unlisted subsidiar y, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited (JTRFPL), has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) dated August 19, 2025 for the supply of 5,376 wheelsets (2688 Motor wheelsets and 2688 Trailer wheelsets) for the prestigious Vande Bharat train project, valued at approximately ₹215 crore. According to analysts, the medium-term growth prospects remain promising, fueled by robust demand for Passenger wagons, Metro projects, and Vande Bharat production led by strong order inflows and expanding manufacturing capabilities, which are expected to aid financial performance and valuations.