Escorts Kubota share price today: Escorts Kubota stock was in demand on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.21 per cent to ₹3,812.80 per share.
At 1:02 PM, Escorts Kubota share price was trading 2.76 per cent higher at ₹3,759.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 82,865.21 levels.
Why did Escorts Kubota share price rise today?
Escorts Kubota shares advanced after the company launched the ‘PRO588i-G’, a new Kubota-branded combine harvester in Punjab and Haryana.
“PRO588i-G combine harvester significantly advances the harvesting technology in its class in the country. Escorts Kubota is a category leader in paddy crop applications, with world-class harvesters and rice transplanters. A new addition to this family of products will further cement our position,” said Rajan Chugh, chief officer of agri solutions business division at Escorts Kubota.
Unlike conventional full-feed harvesters, the machine cuts crops close to the base, enabling farmers to collect the full length of straw. This not only provides an additional income stream, through use as cattle feed or biomass fuel, but also offers a viable alternative to stubble burning, which contributes to severe air pollution in North India.
“Our new Kubota combine harvester is a testament to the same. Its unique features, designed in Japan, not only offer more profit potential to our ‘Annadatas’ but can also help address the menace of air pollution in North India,” said Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director at Escorts Kubota.
The Japanese-designed model features a specialised threshing mechanism that reduces breakage of the fragile long-grain Basmati rice, thereby improving grain quality, enhancing its export value, and boosting farmer returns.
At 2,700 kg, the PRO588i-G is significantly lighter than conventional harvesters that weigh around 9,000 kg. This minimises soil compaction, lowers ploughing and land preparation costs, and is fitted with crawlers for easier operation on wet fields. Its ergonomic design also allows for simpler handling and longer working hours.
Escorts Kubota Limited (EKL) is a leading engineering conglomerate with over 80 years of expertise in agricultural and construction machinery. Its portfolio includes the Farmtrac, Powertrac, and Kubota tractor brands, alongside Farmpower farm equipment and a robust lineup of construction machinery, combining Indian engineering strength with Japanese technology.
