Escorts Kubota share price today: was in demand on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.21 per cent to ₹3,812.80 per share. Escorts Kubota stock was in demand on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.21 per cent to ₹3,812.80 per share.

At 1:02 PM, Escorts Kubota share price was trading 2.76 per cent higher at ₹3,759.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 82,865.21 levels.

Why did Escorts Kubota share price rise today?

Escorts Kubota shares advanced after the company launched the ‘PRO588i-G’, a new Kubota-branded combine harvester in Punjab and Haryana.

“PRO588i-G combine harvester significantly advances the harvesting technology in its class in the country. Escorts Kubota is a category leader in paddy crop applications, with world-class harvesters and rice transplanters. A new addition to this family of products will further cement our position,” said Rajan Chugh, chief officer of agri solutions business division at Escorts Kubota.

Unlike conventional full-feed harvesters, the machine cuts crops close to the base, enabling farmers to collect the full length of straw. This not only provides an additional income stream, through use as cattle feed or biomass fuel, but also offers a viable alternative to stubble burning, which contributes to severe air pollution in North India. ALSO READ: This small-cap stock rallies 11% on ₹442-cr order win; details here “Our new Kubota combine harvester is a testament to the same. Its unique features, designed in Japan, not only offer more profit potential to our ‘Annadatas’ but can also help address the menace of air pollution in North India,” said Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director at Escorts Kubota.