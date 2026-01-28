ESMA agreement likely to open European markets for GIFT City funds

“There have been healthy discussions going on for such relief for some time now. It will be a progressive development where the fund houses don’t need to go and register themselves in various countries as long as the product is approved by the GIFT City. Under the passport mechanism, it will be recognised in those jurisdictions which have MoUs with GIFT City. Similarly, their products will also come to India,” said A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.