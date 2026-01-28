MIC Electronics hit 10% upper circuit on bagging ₹114 crore order
MIC Electronics shares hit a 10 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹38.94 per share. At 12:34 PM, MIC Electronics shares
were trading 10 per cent higher at ₹38.94. In comparison, the BSE Sensex gained 0.32 per cent to 82,123.33.
The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of acceptance from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran.
MIC Electronics has secured a significant infrastructure contract worth approximately ₹114.10 crore from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran, the development authority of Chhattisgarh's capital city. The order, awarded through a competitive tender process, encompasses the complete lifecycle of a Common Facility Centre in Sector 22 of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar—from design and engineering through to construction, testing, commissioning, and subsequent operations & maintenance.
“MIC Electronics Limited (the Company) hereby informs you that the company has received a Letter of Acceptance from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran, Raipur for Designing, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Testing, Commissioning, AMC and Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure works at common facility centre in sector 22 Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Raipur for an amount of ₹114,10,15,212 (Rupees One HundredFourteen Crore Ten Lakh Fifteen Thousand Two Hundred And Twelve Only),” the filing read.
The contract, which was formally accepted on January 27, 2026, carries a 10-month execution timeline, providing the company with a defined project schedule. The scope of work includes annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and long-term operations support, suggesting a multi-year revenue stream beyond the initial construction phase.
MIC Electronics, founded in 1988, positions itself as a global player in the design, development and manufacturing of LED video displays, LED luminaires, and high-end electronic and telecommunication equipment, along with telecom software solutions. The company operates across segments such as LED video, graphics and text displays, LED lighting solutions, embedded and telecom software, and communication and electronic products.
Its flagship LED video display solutions—spanning indoor, outdoor and mobile formats—are used across sports stadiums, transportation hubs, digital theatres, theme parks, advertising and public information displays. Headquartered in Hyderabad, MIC Electronics has a nationwide marketing, sales and service network across India’s major metros, and maintains overseas offices in Australia, Korea and the US, with plans to expand into additional international markets.