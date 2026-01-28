In the run-up to Budget 2026
, here are top 4 stock recommendations by technical analysts from Bonanza and Choice Equity Broking.
Bonanza recommends Apex Frozen Foods and Tata Consumer Products.
Apex Frozen Foods stock chart analysis
Current Market Price: ₹301 Apex Frozen Foods stock
is currently trading within a symmetrical triangle formation, indicating a phase of consolidation after a sharp prior move, explains Drumil Vithlani, technical analyst at Bonanza.
The analyst recommends a 'Buy on dips' approach in the range of ₹285 - ₹290 for Apex Frozen Foods stock with a projected upside target of ₹312 and ₹318 levels. This translates into a potential upside of 5.7 per cent from current levels.
"The stock is holding above its short-term moving averages and the rising trend line support near the ₹260–265 zone, suggesting buying interest at lower levels, with steady volumes - thus indicating a potential setup for a directional breakout," says Vithlani.
Tata Consumer Products stock chart analysis
Current Market Price: ₹1,135
Vithlani highlights that Tata Consumer Products
trades in a well-defined higher-high, higher-low structure, indicating a stable medium-term uptrend.
The analyst recommends accumulating the stock with a stop placed at ₹1,115 levels, for a likely upside target of ₹1,270. Vithlani explains that momentum indicators remain neutral to positive, with the RSI around 47 – 50, suggesting consolidation within an uptrend rather than any trend reversal.
Choice Equity Broking sees up to 16 per cent upside in Coromandel International and Rallis India
Coromandel International stock chart analysis
Current Market Price: ₹2,248 Coromandel stock
chart shows that it is forming a strong base after a corrective phase, repeatedly respecting the 200-EMA, thus highlighting long-term trend strength, says Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking.
"The stock price has rebounded from ₹2,200 demand zone, which aligns closely with the 200-EMA and has acted as a reliable support multiple times. This confluence reinforces the importance of this zone as a make-or-break level for the broader trend," highlights Shah.
The analyst believes a sustained move above the 50-EMA would signal strengthening momentum and open the path for a retest of the ₹2,370 – ₹2,400 resistance zone. Further, a decisive breakout above ₹2,400 can trigger trend continuation toward ₹2,550 – ₹2,600 levels, Shah adds. This translates into a potential 15.7 per cent upside from current levels.
Rallis India stock chart analysis
Current Market Price: ₹271
The daily chart of Rallis India
shows that the stock has formed a strong bullish gap-up structure last week, signalling a structural shift from bearish to bullish momentum, says Aakash Shah.
"The stock has now reclaimed the 20-EMA and 50-EMA, with both averages now acting as dynamic supports. Sustained trade above the 100-EMA would further validate trend continuation and open the path toward higher averages," explains Shah.
From a trading perspective the analyst highlights the gap zone between ₹235 – ₹246 as a key demand area. As long as price holds above this support, the bullish structure remains valid and favours continuation toward ₹286, followed by the ₹300-resistance zone, adds Shah. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.