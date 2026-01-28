TVS Motor Company shares gain 4% on Q3 results; check key highlights inside

TVS Motor Company Share Price Today: Shares of two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Shares of two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company were trading higher on the bourses on Wednesday, January 28, after the company announced a 51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26.

Following the announcement, the automaker’s stock rose as much as 3.80 per cent to ₹3,703.90 on the NSE during intraday trade on Wednesday. Although the stock trimmed some of its gains later in the session, it continued to trade in positive territory. At 2:15 PM, shares of TVS Motor Company were trading at ₹3,673.20, up 2.95 per cent on the NSE, compared with the previous close of ₹3,568 per share. A combined total of 1.5 million equity shares of the company, estimated to be worth ₹517 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE during the day.

ALSO READ | Q3 Results Today The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹8,72,544.99 crore on the NSE. TVS Motor Company Q3FY26 results: Key highlights The company’s share price moved higher after it announced a 51.20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹940 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹618 crore in Q3FY25, on a standalone basis. During the quarter, operating revenue grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,476 crore, against ₹9,097 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 51 per cent to ₹1,634 crore in Q3FY26, from ₹1,081 crore in Q3FY25.