Eternal vs Swiggy: Tech charts favour this stock, hint up to 21% upside

Eternal is seen trading in a tight range of ₹220 - ₹247, with strong support seen around ₹218 levels; Chart hints at a likely positive bias for this stock; while Swiggy may face downward pressure.

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)
Technical chart shows that Eternal stock (formerly known as Zomato) is favourably placed, while Swiggy looks weak.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Shares of online food-delivery cum quick-commerce-space - Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) and Swiggy - were seen trading on a tepid note on Monday in an otherwise firm market.  Eternal stock had plunged nearly 5 per cent to a low of ₹225.70 on the NSE amid reports of likely passive outflows in the near-term owing to global indices rejig. According to a report by IIFL Capital Services Eternal could see passive outflows of $840 million due to the impending rebalancing of FTSE and MSCI indices. READ MORE  On the earnings front, Eternal reported a 77 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in consolidated net profit at ₹39 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025. Total income, however, rose 60 per cent YoY to ₹6,201 crore. The company recently leased about 84,157 square feet office space in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹1.34 crore, said CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.  Whereas, Swiggy stock has slipped 2 per cent in intra-day deals to a low of ₹318.55 thus far on Monday. In Q4FY25, Swiggy's consolidated loss widened to ₹1,081.1 as against a net loss of ₹554.7 crore in Q4FY24. The firm's consolidated revenue from operations, however, increased by 45 per cent YoY to ₹4,410 crore.  Meanwhile, technically here's how Eternal and Swiggy stocks are placed on the charts. 

Eternal (Zomato)

  Current Price: ₹226  Upside Potential: 20.8%  Support: ₹225; ₹218  Resistance: ₹245; ₹250; ₹262  Eternal stock has been trading in a tight range of ₹220 - ₹247 for the last two months. Technical indicators imply a mixed bias for the stock, with some optimism seen as long as the stock trades above ₹218. That apart, near support for the stock exists at ₹225. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  As long as the stock holds above these levels on a daily closing basis, Eternal stock can attempt a pullback rally towards ₹273 levels, suggests technical charts. Intermediate resistance for the stock stands around ₹245, ₹250 and ₹262 levels.  ALSO READ |  5 stocks to bet on as Nifty Smallcap reaches 200-DMA; check full list here 

Swiggy

  Current Price: ₹321  Downside Risk: 17.5%  Support: ₹319; ₹300  Resistance: ₹333; ₹339; ₹350  Swiggy has been trading with a negative bias since the breakdown seen on January 8, 2025. Since then, the stock has declined over 37 per cent to present levels. Technical chart clearly suggests that the short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹350. Near resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹333 and ₹339 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the other hand, break and sustained trade below ₹319, can drag the stock back to the recent lows around ₹300-mark; below which a sharper fall towards ₹265 levels cannot be ruled out, hints the weekly chart. 
First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

