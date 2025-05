Eternal vs Swiggy: Tech charts favour this stock, hint up to 21% upside

Eternal (Zomato)

Swiggy

Shares of online food-delivery cum quick-commerce-space - Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) and Swiggy - were seen trading on a tepid note on Monday in an otherwise firm market.Eternal stock had plunged nearly 5 per cent to a low of ₹225.70 on the NSE amid reports of likely passive outflows in the near-term owing to global indices rejig. According to a report by IIFL Capital Services Eternal could see passive outflows of $840 million due to the impending rebalancing of FTSE and MSCI indices. READ MORE On the earnings front, Eternal reported a 77 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in consolidated net profit at ₹39 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025. Total income, however, rose 60 per cent YoY to ₹6,201 crore. The company recently leased about 84,157 square feet office space in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹1.34 crore, said CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.Whereas, Swiggy stock has slipped 2 per cent in intra-day deals to a low of ₹318.55 thus far on Monday. In Q4FY25, Swiggy's consolidated loss widened to ₹1,081.1 as against a net loss of ₹554.7 crore in Q4FY24. The firm's consolidated revenue from operations, however, increased by 45 per cent YoY to ₹4,410 crore.Meanwhile, technically here's how Eternal and Swiggy stocks are placed on the charts.Current Price: ₹226Upside Potential: 20.8%Support: ₹225; ₹218Resistance: ₹245; ₹250; ₹262Eternal stock has been trading in a tight range of ₹220 - ₹247 for the last two months. Technical indicators imply a mixed bias for the stock, with some optimism seen as long as the stock trades above ₹218. That apart, near support for the stock exists at ₹225. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART As long as the stock holds above these levels on a daily closing basis, Eternal stock can attempt a pullback rally towards ₹273 levels, suggests technical charts. Intermediate resistance for the stock stands around ₹245, ₹250 and ₹262 levels.Current Price: ₹321Downside Risk: 17.5%Support: ₹319; ₹300Resistance: ₹333; ₹339; ₹350Swiggy has been trading with a negative bias since the breakdown seen on January 8, 2025. Since then, the stock has declined over 37 per cent to present levels. Technical chart clearly suggests that the short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹350. Near resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹333 and ₹339 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the other hand, break and sustained trade below ₹319, can drag the stock back to the recent lows around ₹300-mark; below which a sharper fall towards ₹265 levels cannot be ruled out, hints the weekly chart.