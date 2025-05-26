Eternal vs Swiggy: Tech charts favour this stock, hint up to 21% upside

Eternal (Zomato)Current Price: ₹226 Upside Potential: 20.8% Support: ₹225; ₹218 Resistance: ₹245; ₹250; ₹262 Eternal stock has been trading in a tight range of ₹220 - ₹247 for the last two months. Technical indicators imply a mixed bias for the stock, with some optimism seen as long as the stock trades above ₹218. That apart, near support for the stock exists at ₹225. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART As long as the stock holds above these levels on a daily closing basis, Eternal stock can attempt a pullback rally towards ₹273 levels, suggests technical charts. Intermediate resistance for the stock stands around ₹245, ₹250 and ₹262 levels. ALSO READ | 5 stocks to bet on as Nifty Smallcap reaches 200-DMA; check full list here
SwiggyCurrent Price: ₹321 Downside Risk: 17.5% Support: ₹319; ₹300 Resistance: ₹333; ₹339; ₹350 Swiggy has been trading with a negative bias since the breakdown seen on January 8, 2025. Since then, the stock has declined over 37 per cent to present levels. Technical chart clearly suggests that the short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹350. Near resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹333 and ₹339 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the other hand, break and sustained trade below ₹319, can drag the stock back to the recent lows around ₹300-mark; below which a sharper fall towards ₹265 levels cannot be ruled out, hints the weekly chart.
