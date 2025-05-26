Eternal vs Swiggy: Tech charts favour this stock, hint up to 21% upside

Eternal is seen trading in a tight range of ₹220 - ₹247, with strong support seen around ₹218 levels; Chart hints at a likely positive bias for this stock; while Swiggy may face downward pressure.

Premium Technical chart shows that Eternal stock (formerly known as Zomato) is favourably placed, while Swiggy looks weak. (Photo: Company Website)