Final hours! Heavy NII, retail bidding boosts Meesho IPO; GMP holds steady

Meesho IPO GMP, Meesho IPO Subscriptio status The grey market trend continues to remain firm as the initial public offering (IPO) of the e-commerce platform entered its third day of subscription on Friday, December 5. The company has so far garnered a solid response from investors for its ₹5,421.20-crore issue, which was oversubscribed 11.73 times as of 11:10 AM, showed the NSE data.

Among individual investor categories, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their quota by 18.57 times, followed closely by retail investors, who oversubscribed their portion by 11.42 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed relatively moderate interest but still oversubscribed their category by 8.22 times.

Meanwhile, sources tracking unofficial market activity indicated that the unlisted shares of Meesho were changing hands at ₹160.5 apiece. This translates into a grey-market premium (GMP) of ₹49.5, or 44.59 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price band of ₹111 per share. Adding to the favourable sentiment, brokerages have broadly recommended subscribing to the IPO from a long-term perspective, citing Meesho’s strong outlook heading into FY26, supported by scaled flywheels, AI-led efficiencies through Meesho AI Labs, and emerging growth levers such as content commerce, Meesho Mall and financial-services pilots. READ MORE Meesho IPO details ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 300 pts; IT, realty, banks gain as RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps The Meesho IPO comprises a fresh issue of 332.9 million shares worth ₹4,250 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 105.5 million equity shares valued at ₹1,771.20 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. The public issue is priced in the range of ₹105–₹111 per share, with a lot size of 135 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 135 shares and in multiples thereof.