FMCG shares in focus; HUL, Dabur, Bajaj Consumer rally up to 8%; here's why

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stock price today

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were in focus today, with the BSE FMCG index gaining 1 per cent in an otherwise subdued market as the sector witnessed uptick in volumes and sequentially recovery in demand particularly in urban markets.

Bajaj Consumer Care, Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, Jyothy Labs and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were trading higher in the range of 2 per cent to 8 per cent in intra-day trade. Colgate-Palmolive, Emami, Marico, Britannia Industries and ITC were up 1 per cent each.

At 10:27 AM; the BSE FMCG index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.1 per cent, as compared to 0.09 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

However, thus far in the calendar year 2025, FMCG index has underperformed the market by falling 2.2 per cent, as against 6.2 per cent rally in the benchmark index. Improvement in business performance Dabur India said during the April - June quarter (Q1FY26), the Indian FMCG sector witnessed a sequential recovery in demand with uptick in volume growth particularly in urban markets. With the refreshed strategic vision and favourable macroeconomic conditions such as above average monsoon, good agricultural output, easing inflation and consumption-focused government measures, Dabur India's management expects revenue growth to regain momentum and trend higher in the coming quarters.

Godrej Consumer Products’ management has maintained its stance of sequential improvement in the performance. For FY26 it expects high single-digit revenue growth with mid-to-high single digit volume growth on a standalone basis and double digit EBIDTA growth (with margins expected to improve in H2FY26). ICICI Securities expects soap sales volume to recover in H2FY26 with base getting normalised. India business is recovering and Africa is performing well post restructuring. The company has to revamp its strategy of Indonesia business to revive growth. Meanwhile, domestic beverage business will be a drag on Dabur’s Q1FY26 performance. Improved rural demand and uptick in urban demand augurs well for the sector and recovery in Dabur’s performance in the coming years. However, rising competition in some of the categories such as beverages, home care and oral care will keep a check on the recovery and the profitability in the coming quarters, the brokerage firm said in a note.