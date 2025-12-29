Force Motors logs strong gain for third straight year, up 197% in 2025

Force Motors share price today

Shares of Force Motors gained 4 per cent at ₹19,289 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the passenger cars & utility vehicles company had hit a record high of ₹21,999.95 on August 22, 2025.

At 02:16 PM; Force Motors was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹19,055, as compared to 0.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Force Motors has appreciated by 197 per cent, as against 7.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the previous calendar years 2023 and 2024, the stock zoomed 161 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively.

What’s driving Force Motors stock price? Force Motors’ leading position in the domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) passenger segment, presence across multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) and sports utility vehicle (SUVs) segments, and well-established position in the automotive component business with long standing relationships with reputed original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) results in a diversified revenue stream. The company’s Vehicle Business provides a versatile range of solutions for passenger transport, cargo movement, emergency response, and specialised applications, purpose-built for India’s diverse operating environments. The High-Tech Aggregates Business manufactures advanced engines and axles for leading global OEMs, including BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

For the first half (April to September 2025) of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26), Force Motors reported 105 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹535 crore. The company had posted a PAT of ₹260 crore in the same period last fiscal. Sales grew 14 per cent YoY at ₹4,341 crore, against ₹2,062 crore in H1FY25. The company’s flagship platform, Traveller, maintained its market leadership in its segment across diverse applications, including passenger movement, staff transport, delivery services and ambulances. The opportunity in India for successfully enlarging the Tour and Travel Hospitality Sector is a very substantial, and holds possibility to achieve high economic gains. The improving roadway infrastructure in India, the focus on connecting attractive pilgrimage centers, and tourist sites to the large and efficient grid of expressways and highways, will yield impressive results in the future, the company said.