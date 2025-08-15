Varun Beverages' growth hinges on recovery; outlook stays positive

Even as the June quarter volumes and sales performance of Varun Beverages disappointed the street, higher margins helped boost the bottom line. The net profit of the beverage major was up 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), although sales slipped by 2 per cent and operating profit was flat. Brokerages are positive on the outlook and expect mid-teens earnings growth over the FY24-26 period. The stock of the carbonated soft drinks company is up 9 per cent over the past month.

The consolidated revenue and volume of the company saw a 2-3 per cent fall compared to the year-ago quarter, due to unseasonal rains in India. The unfavourable weather led to India revenues dropping by 9 per cent, while volumes in the domestic market slid by 7 per cent.

What helped support the overall performance was the international business, which posted a strong volume uptick of 15 per cent and accounted for about a fifth of consolidated revenues in the quarter. International revenues were boosted by better availability and traction in the Africa region, especially the South African market. Overall realisation was up 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 180 per case, driven by a 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y improvement on the back of currency tailwinds in the international business and a 1.7 per cent decline in the India business. The decline in India was due to a 200 basis points Y-o-Y increase in packaged water’s share of the overall mix.

What should help sustain the growth momentum is the successful acquisition of South African bottler BevCo, which will strengthen its footprint in South Africa and expansion into the Democratic Republic of Congo. The expansion of its snacks portfolio beyond India, particularly in Zimbabwe and Zambia, is also expected to boost overall growth. Despite a weak June quarter, the company expects a recovery in the second half of the year. What should help it effectively cater to demand are the commissioning of new facilities, expansion into high-potential markets, and sustained investments in distribution assets (visi-coolers). Though there were growth headwinds in the quarter, operating profit margins expanded by 82 basis points Y-o-Y to 28.5 per cent. The gains came despite elevated fixed costs from newly commissioned greenfield plants that are yet to ramp up volumes. The margin improvement was supported by operational efficiencies, stronger international currencies, and deeper backward integration.

Most brokerages have a positive outlook on the company. Despite temporary disruption from unseasonal rains during peak summer, Axis Securities believes that VBL’s structural growth drivers remain intact. Preeyam Tolia and Suhanee Shome of the brokerage have maintained a buy rating, as they expect the company to sustain strong momentum over the medium to long term. Antique Stock Broking also has a buy rating, citing expansion into new geographies and categories of snacks as factors that will aid profitability. Manish Mahawar and Aditya Mehta of the brokerage believe that growth in emerging categories and dairy products, combined with capacity expansion, will support volume and margin expansion.