Nov Visa Bulletin: Green card dates advance for Indian family applicants

Indian applicants seeking US green cards through family sponsorship will see significant progress in November, with waiting dates advancing by a year in three categories. Employment-based applicants, however, will see little relief, with the EB-2 category remaining unchanged and EB-3 advancing by just 21 days.

The US Department of State’s November 2026 Visa Bulletin has advanced the final action dates for F1, F2B and F3 family-sponsored categories by one year. The F2A category, covering spouses and unmarried children below 21 of US lawful permanent residents, has moved forward by one month.

For Indian professionals seeking permanent residency through employment, the EB-1 and EB-2 categories remain unchanged. The EB-3 category has made limited progress, reflecting the continuing backlog in employment-based green cards for Indians.

Family-sponsored green card dates advance

The biggest gains are in three family-sponsored categories. Their revised final action dates determine which applicants can have their green card applications approved, subject to visa availability and other eligibility requirements.

F1: The final action date advanced to January 22, 2021, from January 22, 2020. This category covers unmarried adult sons and daughters of US citizens.

F2A: The date moved to October 22, 2026, from September 22, 2026. The category covers spouses and unmarried children below 21 of US green card holders.

F2B: The date advanced to August 22, 2020, from August 22, 2019. It covers unmarried adult sons and daughters of green card holders.

F3: The date moved to October 22, 2015, from October 22, 2014. This category covers married sons and daughters of US citizens.

F4: The date remained unchanged at December 15, 2006. This category covers siblings of adult US citizens.

The dates for filing have also advanced by a year for F1, F2B and F3. F2A remains current in the filing-date chart, while F4 remains unchanged at February 1, 2007.

These changes could allow eligible applicants to move closer to the next stage of their green card process. However, a date advance does not automatically mean that every applicant in a category can proceed.

Employment-based applicants see limited relief

The November bulletin offers little movement for Indian workers seeking permanent residency through employment.

The EB-1 final action date remains February 1, 2023, while EB-2 remains at November 1, 2013. The EB-3 final action date has advanced by 21 days, from January 1, 2014, to January 22, 2014. The Other Workers category has recorded the same movement.

The filing dates for EB-1, EB-2, EB-3 and Other Workers remain unchanged. EB-4 also remains unchanged in both charts. For EB-5, the unreserved category's final action date is December 1, 2023, while the rural, high-unemployment and infrastructure set-aside categories remain current.

The limited movement means that Indian applicants in employment-based categories with older priority dates may continue to face long waits. The bulletin's dates also show why applicants should not assume that progress in worldwide categories will translate into faster processing for India.

Final action dates versus dates for filing

The Visa Bulletin has two charts, and applicants need to check the one applicable to their case.

Final action dates indicate when an immigrant visa may be issued or a green card application approved, provided a visa is available and the applicant meets the other requirements. An applicant's priority date generally needs to be earlier than the listed cut-off date.

Dates for filing indicate when applicants may be eligible to submit the required documents or, where permitted, file an adjustment-of-status application. Being eligible to file does not mean the green card can be approved immediately.

For applicants already in the US who want to adjust their status, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) specifies which chart can be used each month. Applicants should check the November guidance rather than assume that the filing-date chart applies.

What applicants should do

Applicants should first identify their preference category and priority date and then compare these with the relevant India dates in the November bulletin. They should also check the USCIS guidance if applying for adjustment of status from within the US.

Those whose dates have become eligible should confirm document requirements and next steps with USCIS, the National Visa Center or an immigration lawyer, as applicable. Applicants whose dates remain behind the cut-off should monitor subsequent bulletins.

The November changes offer meaningful progress for several family-sponsored applicants, but they do not eliminate the underlying queues. For Indian employment-based applicants, the largely unchanged dates mean that careful planning and regular monitoring remain essential.