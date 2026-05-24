Fund Pick: Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund's sharper focus boosts returns

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in the fund over 10 years, totalling ₹12 lakh, would have grown to ₹28.83 lakh (16.78 per cent annualised return). In comparison, the same investment in the benchmark would have increased to ₹27.18 lakh (15.68 per cent), as on May 21, 2026. The fund has outperformed the benchmark over the one-, three-, five-, seven- and 10-year SIP periods.